Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Cal Raleigh, Christian Yelich, Red Sox Slugger)
It’s not every week that Monday features 13 MLB games, but that’s what Aug. 25 brings to the table for MLB bettors.
There are tons of ways to bet on baseball, but one of the most exciting – and one of our favorites at SI Betting – is predicting some home run props.
Betting on home runs isn’t easy, but who doesn’t love rooting for the long ball? Plus, bettors usually can get some favorable odds for their picks to leave the yard.
Just take Sunday, where I was able to predict Kansas City Royals slugger Vinnie Pasquantino to go deep at +400 odds.
Why don’t we keep the momentum going on Monday with 13 brand-new series to dive into?
Here are my best home run picks for Monday’s action!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, Aug. 25
Nathaniel Lowe to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Since joining the Boston Red Sox, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has been on fire.
The left-handed hitting slugger has appeared in six games for the Sox and is hitting .438 with a 1.250 OPS and three extra-base hits (including one homer).
He has a great matchup on Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles and right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, who has given up 21 homers in 24 appearances this season while posting a 3.97 ERA.
While Sugano’s ERA looks solid, he actually ranks in the fifth percentile in expected ERA (5.63) and the third percentile in expected batting average against (.298) this season, per Statcast.
This is a great spot for Lowe, who has homered 15 times against right-handed pitching this season, to continue his strong start in Boston.
Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+180)
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh leads all of MLB with 49 home runs, and I’m backing him to hit No. 50 on Monday night.
The Mariners are at home against the San Diego Padres, who are starting struggling lefty JP Sears – a midseason trade addition from the A’s. Sears has faced Raleigh 15 times in his career, and while he’s held the Mariners star to just a 3-for-15 mark against him, Raleigh does have a home run in there.
Sears has given up 25 home runs in 24 appearances this season, including at least one homer allowed in each of his last six starts.
Meanwhile, Raleigh has thrived against left-handed pitching in 2025, hitting .281 with a 1.030 OPS and 19 homers in just 153 at bats. He’s a great bet to hit No. 50 in this matchup.
Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+450)
Arizona Diamondbacks left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has given up 21 home runs in 22 starts this season, and he’s an ideal fade candidate on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
While the Brewers don’t have a perfect right-handed hitting target against Rodriguez, I do like outfielder Christian Yelich (a lefty) in this matchup.
Yelich has been hot as of late, hitting .346 with five home runs over the last two weeks, pushing his season total to 26 long balls. He’s only hitting .244 against lefties, but he’s homered four times in limited at bats.
Rodriguez isn’t the only player to fade in this matchup either. The D-Backs have one of the worst bullpens in MLB, ranking 26th in ERA (4.79) and they’ve allowed 55 homers in 2025.
Yelich’s hot bat is worth trusting – especially at +450 odds – on Monday night.
