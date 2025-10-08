Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State wins Cullan Brown Collegiate title
Mississippi State men’s golf managed to stay just ahead of Kentucky to capture the win at the Cullan Brown Collegiate on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs completed round one on Monday before round two was suspended because of darkness. The second round was completed this morning with the final round being canceled because of inclement weather.
"I am really proud of the effort we showed this week," Mississippi State coach Dusty Smith said. "We knew after the practice round that we needed to be disciplined and patient out there. We did that this week. It was a complete team effort, and I couldn't be happier for the guys.
"We were able to have great intentions for the week and a great playing focus. Like I said earlier this week, this event was much more than just a tournament to us, and I'm happy we were able to come out on top."
Cullan Brown Collegiate Final Results
1. Mississippi State – 275, 282 = 557 (-11)
2. Kentucky – 276, 282 = 558 (-10)
3. NC State – 278, 285 = 563 (-5)
4. Cincinnati – 278, 287 = 565 (-3)
5. Kennesaw State – 277, 291 = 568 (E)
6. North Alabama – 284, 285 = 569 (+1)
7. Memphis – 280, 290 = 570 (+2)
T8. Virginia Tech – 283, 290 = 573 (+5)
T8. Penn State – 284, 289 = 573 (+5)
10. Western Kentucky – 289, 285 = 574 (+6)
11. West Virginia – 291, 284 = 575 (+7)
T12. Lipscomb – 291, 289 = 580 (+12)
T12. Michigan – 292, 288 = 580 (+12)
14. Eastern Kentucky – 287, 295 = 582 (+14)
15. Toledo – 299, 288 = 587 (+19)
Final State Player Results
T2. Ugo Malcor – 67, 70 = 137 (-5)
T4. Dain Richie – 67, 71 = 138 (-4)
T14. Drew Wilson – 71, 70 = 141 (-1)
T26. Garrett Endicott – 71, 71 = 142 (E)
T33. Jackson Skinner – 70, 73 = 143 (+1)
Final State Individual Results
T72. Bryson Hughes – 76, 75 = 151 (+9)
T83. Jackson Cook – 75, 79 = 154 (+12)
T83. Trip Duke – 77, 77 = 154 (+12)
Yesterday’s Results
Men’s golf: Mississippi State at Cullan Brown Collegiate in Lexington, Ky.
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State men’s basketball’s TV schedule for its SEC games this season was announced on Tuesday. You can view the full schedule here.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
"I'm a thin-crust pizza guy. I respect people who like thick crust, but in my view it's mostly bread."- Mike Leach