Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State wins Cullan Brown Collegiate title

𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗗 𝗗𝗔𝗪𝗚 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗖 𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦:



𝘾𝙃𝙍𝙄𝙎 𝙎𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙊𝙉 - Team Thunder

𝙅𝘼𝙔 𝙋𝙊𝙒𝙀𝙇𝙇 - Team Lightning



They will be at The Dude on Nov. 7th. Will you?



🎟️: https://t.co/njEukzNSyY#HailState | @farmbureaums pic.twitter.com/8RdCWYarYD