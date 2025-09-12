Bulldog Roundup: What Ally Perry said ahead of facing No. 1 Tennessee
When Mississippi State hosted then-No. 1 Arkansas at MSU Soccer Field last year, only one goal was scored.
Midfielder Ally Perry scored that game’s only goal on a penalty kick. Now, Perry gets the chance to do it again when the Bulldogs host No. 1 Tennessee on Friday to begin conference play.
Earlier this week, Perry met with reporters after a practice to talk about the upcoming match. Here’s what she said:
What do you say to some of the newcomers this year about the grind of the SEC?
There is no easy game. It's a grind, that's for sure. You just take it game by game. But there is no easy game in this at all. And I think that is really important for people to realize to go in with the mentality of like each game dictates like if you go on to the tournament or things like that.
You have some familiarity with Tennessee obviously playing in the SEC tournament last year. What do you know about them this year and the good squad that they've got?
Just learning from game film and scouting report things like that. They're very good defensively. I think they're one of the few teams that that they have not got scored on or they barely have, but very good defensively, very organized, and I think that will be a good challenge for us to try and work in between their back line and see what we can create.
You said it was a challenge that you guys are going to take on. How does that make you feel, you know, confidence-wise, knowing that, you know, they have to come into your house?
I think them being ranked number one reminds me of last year a lot. And the energy with the fans um how we prepared for it is similar. And I'm excited for just the energy of it all. I mean, I see it as a challenge. I want to like be one of the only teams that can beat them so far. So, I see it as like a really exciting, fun thing for us to do.
Yesterday’s Results
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Blue Gray Classic
Today’s Schedule
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Blue Gray Classic
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Debbie Southern Classic
Men’s Tennis: ITF Fayetteville M15 Futures
Cross Country: Southern Showcase, Huntsville, Ala., 8:30 a.m.
Soccer: No. 1 Tennessee at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Did You Notice?
Mississippi State cross country is set to compete in the Southern Showcase, hosted by Jacksonville State, on Friday morning. Mississippi State will send 11 athletes to the line, seven of whom competed in this race last season, including Gabrielle Boulay, Hunter Anderson, Morgan Grace Sheffield and Mallory Streetman making their season debuts.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
"Aliens, I suspect there is and I don't know that they are little green men and don't know if they are specifically in our galaxy. To me, it's always been naïve. On Earth, they say, 'We're the only ones.' Really? Why? Have you been to the other planets? Have you checked out the other planets? I mean, to me it makes more sense that if it happened here, it happened somewhere else than it does that it only happened here."- Mike Leach
Bulldog Poetry
Echoes of the past,
Can’t be forgotten.
The Hogs fell real fast,
And left disheartened.
But now, the Vols are here,
A shiny ball lies still.
Some Greeks begin to cheer,
The cowbells sound a shrill.
One upset is in the book,
‘Tis that yellow Sun Devil.
Now, all, have a good, long look,
Storms may be at field level.
Our bad, is that over the edge?
Oh, wait, who cares? Send out a Pledge.