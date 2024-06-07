Bulldogs Competing at NCAA Outdoor Championships, The Morning Bell: June 7, 2024
EUGENE, Ore. – After one day at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Mississippi State already its first team points and a new NCAA Championship meet record.
Javelin thrower Remi Rougetet earned All-America First-Team honors after placing sixth in Eugene and giving the men’s team three points in the team standings.
Sophomore Peyton Bair ended the first day of the decathlon in second place with 4,428 points. He set a new meet record in the 100m with a personal best time of 10.3 seconds. He set another personal best in shot put with a distance of 23-feet, 4.5-inches and tied his personal best in the high jump.
The men’s 4x100m relay team finished in 14th place with a time of 39.37 seconds.
The NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday in Eugene, Ore.
Did You Notice?
- MSU sophomore David Mershon is one of five finalists for the 2024 Brooks Wallace Award, given to the best shortstop in the nation. Mershon started 58 games for the Bulldogs, including 43 at shortstop, a finishing the year with a .979 fielding percentage. The other finalists are Austin Peay junior Jon Jon Gazdar, Ball State senior Michael Hallquist, Rutgers junior Josh Kuroda-Grauer and Virginia junior Griff O'Ferrall.
- Madisyn Kennedy became the second former MSU softball player to sign a professional contract this when she signed with the independent team Florida Vibe. Kennedy was named NFCA and D1Softball All-America teams and earned First-Team All-SEC honors in her final season in Starkville. Kennedy became the fourth member of MSU’s 40-home run club with 17 in 2024. She ranked 23rd nationally in RBIs per game (1.08) and 26th in slugging percentage (.792).
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On the team’s turnaround during the Cal game after trailing 14-7: "Cal was playing harder than we were, so we sort of had a get-in-touch-with-your-feelings kind of conversation where everybody got kind fuzzy-goosy feelings for each other, and our intensity increased."
