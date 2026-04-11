Peja Goold Owns the Night as Mississippi State Blanks Arkansas

Friday night in Starkville was one of those nights where if even the smallest opportunity presented itself, you’d better take. Mississippi State handled it exactly the way a team with elite pitching should.

Peja Goold didn’t just win a pitcher’s duel. She owned it.

The junior right-hander tied the Mississippi State single-season SEC shutouts record, blanking No. 8 Arkansas in a 1-0 win that felt like a postseason preview.

Two hits allowed. Three strikeouts. Eleven complete games now. Eight shutouts overall. At this point, it’s not a hot take to say Mississippi State’s pitching belongs in any national conversation. Performances like this have been the norm this season.

"Every time Peja – really any of our pitchers – is on the mound, we know we have a good chance to fight for them and score some runs," Bulldogs’ coach Samantha Ricketts said. "I love her confidence and the way she leads from the mound. She goes out there to compete and keeps us in the game. She did a really good job against a tough hitting team. She was able to keep them off-balance by mixing speeds, hitting her locations and having good defense behind her. She had another quality start, and we were able to scratch a run across for her."

The Bulldogs didn’t need much offense, which is good because they didn’t get much.

The one run came in the fifth, and even that wasn’t exactly scripted. Kiarra Sells drew a walk, Morgan Stiles ripped a double to center, and then Sells scored on a passed ball. Not the prettiest run, but in a game like this, it might as well have been a grand slam.

"Going into that, I was like, all right, I'm on third, Coach [Tyler] Bratton had just told me beforehand, 'Hey, on a passed ball, you're scoring.' During the read, I was looking, and I was like, that's sitting under her, I don't think I'm going to make that,” Sells said afterwards. “Then all of a sudden, it started rolling down behind her and I was like, I'm going to go. Then the moment I saw that catcher slip, I kind of just pulled my hand back to get around her tag."

Mississippi State scattered a few other hits. Doubles from Stiles and Des Rivera, singles from Anna Carder, Nadia Barbary, and Morgan Bernardini.

But the night belonged to Goold. Arkansas never really threatened after the first couple of innings. Every time the Razorbacks tried to build something, Goold shut the door.

And that’s the part that should stick with people. Mississippi State didn’t win because Arkansas made mistakes. Mississippi State won because its ace controlled the game from start to finish.

This is the second straight weekend where State has leaned on its pitching to set the tone. Last week it was a one-hit heartbreak in Gainesville. This week it’s a shutout against a top‑10 team. Different outcomes, same message: this staff is good enough to win any type of game.

The Bulldogs move to 34-9 overall and 6-7 in the SEC, and they’ll take the field again Saturday for All For Alex Day.

Every SEC team will wear teal or teal accents to honor Alex Wilcox and raise awareness for ovarian cancer. It’s one of the most meaningful days on the conference calendar, and Mississippi State enters it with momentum and a reminder of what its identity really is.

Pitching travels. Pitching holds up. Pitching wins games like this.

And Mississippi State has plenty of it.