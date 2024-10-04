Cowbell Corner

Former Mississippi State Coach Shouts Out Starkville: Morning Bell, October 3

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State head coach Vic Shaefer answers questions from the media during a press conference prior to the NCAA Women's Regional at the Moda Center in Portland on March 28, 2019.
Mississippi State head coach Vic Shaefer answers questions from the media during a press conference prior to the NCAA Women's Regional at the Moda Center in Portland on March 28, 2019. / MICHAELA ROMAN / STATESMAN JOURNAL

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer gave his former school some validation during a media session Thursday.

The coach who led Mississippi State to break Connecticut’s 111-game win streak talked about the struggles he has had to get team to play his Texas Longhorns team in Austin.

“I used to think it was hard to get them to come to Starkville,” Schaefer said. “I sure can't get them to come to Austin.”

If Schaefer is having a hard time getting teams to come to Starkville, the times are a lot harder in Austin. In his eight seasons at Mississippi State, Schaefer led the Bulldogs to two final four appearances, five Sweet 16 appearances, three elite 8’s and two National Runner-up finishes. He also won the only women’s SEC titles in the school’s history in 2018 and 2019.

Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results

No games played.

Today’s Mississippi State Schedule

Volleyball: Mississippi State vs. LSU, 3 p.m. SEC Network

Cross Country: Joe Piane Invitational, 9:30 a.m. Friday

Women’s Soccer: No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 1 Arkansas, 6 p.m. SEC Network

Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Samford Round Robin #2

Did You Notice?

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

On which Pac-12 mascot would win a battle royale:

Oregon State: "The Beaver, we'll see how long that beaver can hold its breath."

We’ll Leave You With This

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/All Things State