Former Mississippi State Coach Shouts Out Starkville: Morning Bell, October 3
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer gave his former school some validation during a media session Thursday.
The coach who led Mississippi State to break Connecticut’s 111-game win streak talked about the struggles he has had to get team to play his Texas Longhorns team in Austin.
“I used to think it was hard to get them to come to Starkville,” Schaefer said. “I sure can't get them to come to Austin.”
If Schaefer is having a hard time getting teams to come to Starkville, the times are a lot harder in Austin. In his eight seasons at Mississippi State, Schaefer led the Bulldogs to two final four appearances, five Sweet 16 appearances, three elite 8’s and two National Runner-up finishes. He also won the only women’s SEC titles in the school’s history in 2018 and 2019.
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
No games played.
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
Volleyball: Mississippi State vs. LSU, 3 p.m. SEC Network
Cross Country: Joe Piane Invitational, 9:30 a.m. Friday
Women’s Soccer: No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 1 Arkansas, 6 p.m. SEC Network
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Samford Round Robin #2
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On which Pac-12 mascot would win a battle royale:
Oregon State: "The Beaver, we'll see how long that beaver can hold its breath."