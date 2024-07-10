Former MSU Softballers Shine in Big Leagues, The Morning Bell: July 10, 2024
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Several former Mississippi State softball players continued to make their mark in the professional ranks this week.
Chloe Malau’ulu hit her first home run of the season in a 7-0 win for the Oklahoma City Spark, as part of a 2-for-3 performance for the former Bulldog. She followed up with a single and run scored in a 6-0 win against the Chattanooga Steam. Malau’ulu hit her second home run of the season July 6, a two-run homer to help her team win 4-0.
Here’s a brief recap of former MSU softball players recent performances in the professional ranks:
Madisyn Kennedy (Florida Vibe): In an exhibition game against stars from the Florida Gulf Coast collegiate summer league, Kennedy doubled and scored in the contest against former teammate Kylee Edwards. Edwards was held hitless but has recorded a .300 batting average and has three doubles and two home runs in professional play.
Brylie St. Clair (Texas Monarchs): St. Clair opened the series with a double and later had a sacrifice fly to drive in a run in the first game of a three-game series against the Coast Bend Tidal Wave. In Game 2, she reached base three times with a single and two walks and scored twice.
Aspen Wesley (Texas Monarchs): MSU’s former pitcher started the second game of the Monarchs’ series against Coastal Bend, pitching six innings and leaving the game with a 5-3 lead, striking out five and allowing just one walk. But the Monarchs’ bullpen gave up six runs in the seventh inning to lose the game.
