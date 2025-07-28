Former softball players win AUSL Championship: Bulldog Roundup
Former Mississippi State softball players Sierra Sacco and pitcher Raelin Chaffin didn’t win any championships while in Starkville, but she has won a professional championship.
Sacco and the Talons won the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) inaugural championship this weekend in Tuscaloosa, Ala. In the championship series, Sacco, who was playing in the NCAA Tournament with the Bulldogs two months ago, was 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored in game one and was 0-for-1 with another walk in game two.
The championship win caps off a solid rookie campaign for Sacco. She was named to the AUSL All-Defensive Team last week and will be a participant in the Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup. Chaffin, who didn’t make an appearance during the championship series, earned her league-leading sixth win of the season on July 17 in a 5-4 win over the Blaze. She pitched 3.2 innings in relief, allowing just three hits while striking out a pair.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State men's and women's track and field teams earned USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams distinctions, as well as individual athlete awards. Eight men earned the individual distinction: graduate students William Aguessy, Alfonso Hale Jr., Abdullahi Hassan, and Louis Vercueil. Senior Remi Rougetet, junior Sherman Hawkins, sophomore Roury McCloyen and freshman Tuomas Narhi round out the men. Four women earned the individual award: junior Rickyla Fagan and sophomores Ramat Jimoh, Anje Nel and Kyndall Sessom.
Daily Dose Of Maroon and White
"I had fun this season. We didn't win as much as I wanted to, but I'm going to come back next season and try to make it a winning season for us. Everyone played hard this season, it's not like we weren't trying, it just didn't happen.”- Jackie Sherrill