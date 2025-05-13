Cowbell Corner

How Does Mississippi State stack up against Washington?

The Bulldogs hope to win more than just one game at this year's NCAA Regional, but has to start with a challenging Huskies team.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Head Coach Samantha Ricketts, Mississippi State Infielder Nadia Barbary (#10), Mississippi State infielder Kylee Edwards (#67), Mississippi State Catcher/Infielder Riley Hull (#4), Mississippi State Infielder Morgan Stiles (#24) and Mississippi State Pitcher/Infielder Delainey Everett (#48) during the SEC Tournament second round game against LSU at Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, GA. / Mississippi State Athletics

In the last 13 months, Mississippi State has played five postseason games and has lost all but one of them.

The Bulldogs lost their first SEC tournament last season and this season, and went 1-2 in the NCAA Regional including a season-ending 7-0 loss to Cal State Fullerton.

This season, though, Mississippi State hopes to win a few more games in the NCAA Lubbock Regional, starting with No. 3 seed Washington at 7 p.m. Friday. The Huskies offer a tough challenge for the Bulldogs, one that coach Samantha Ricketts is aware of.

“They're a young team, but I think they've got some good transfers in there,” Ricketts said at Monday’s press conference . “A lot of deep pitching — they can throw a lot of different arms at you. And then some really solid young bats. I think they have one of the best freshman hitters in the country right now. So for us, it's going to be a challenge. They know how to play, they know how to win in the postseason, and it's definitely a team that we cannot take lightly to start off regional.”

Here's a breakdown of Mississippi State and Washington ahead of Friday's NCAA Regional game:

Batting

Mississippi State

Team Stats

Washington

.313

Batting Average

.286

.540

Slugging

.505

.410

OnBase %

.377

72

Total Home Runs

67

49

Total Stolen Bases

54

Key Players

Mississippi State Outfielder Sierra Sacco (#29) during the SEC Tournament second round game against LSU at Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, GA. / Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State

Sierra Sacco – .461 BA, .782 SLG, .553 OB%, 11 HR, 35 RBI, 22 SO, 35 BB, 16 SB
Nadia Barbary – .355 BA, .609 SLG, .420 OB%, 10 HR, 43 RBI, 18 SO, 21 BB, 2 SB
Jessie Blaine – .328 BA, .507 SLG, .420 OB%, 5 HR, 32 RBI, 21 SO, 36 BB, 1 SB

Washington

Alexis DeBoer – .369 BA, .846 SLG, .458 OB%, 20 HR, 54 RBI, 22 SO, 26 BB, 4 SB
Jadyn Glab – .316 BA, .684 SLG, .414 OB%, 14 HR, 40 RBI, 18 SO, 26 BB, 4 SB
Alycia Flores – .299 BA, .503 SLG, .376 OB%, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 24 SO, 13 BB, 5 SB

Advantage: Mississippi State

Pitching

Mississippi State

Team Stats

Washington

3.40

ERA

2.83

341

Hits Allowed

284

165

Earned Runs Allowed

132

112

Walks Allowed

95

304

Total Strikeouts

358

.258

Opp. Batting Average

.228

Key Pitchers

Mississippi State Pitcher Raelin Chaffin (#25) during the SEC Tournament second round game against LSU at Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, GA. / Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State

Raelin Chaffin – 2.65 ERA, 21-9, 171.2 IP, 65 ER, 187 SO, 46 BB, .236 opp. b/avg.
Delainey Everett – 2.73 ERA, 10-1, 69.1 IP, 34 ER, 49 SO, 14 BB, .267 opp. b/avg.

Washington

Sophia Ramuno – 2.16 ERA, 10-5, 110.1 IP, 34 ER, 138 SO, 22 BB, .215 opp. b/avg.
Morgan Reimer – 3.02 ERA, 15-9, 111.1 IP, 48 ER, 123 SO, 34 BB, .226 opp. b/avg.

Advantage: Washington

Fielding

Mississippi State Infielder Kiarra Sells (#9) during the SEC Tournament second round game against LSU at Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, GA. / Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State

Team Stats

Washington

.971

Fielding %

.974

15

Double Plays Turned

12

41

Total Errors

34

Advantage: Even

