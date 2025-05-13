How Does Mississippi State stack up against Washington?
In the last 13 months, Mississippi State has played five postseason games and has lost all but one of them.
The Bulldogs lost their first SEC tournament last season and this season, and went 1-2 in the NCAA Regional including a season-ending 7-0 loss to Cal State Fullerton.
This season, though, Mississippi State hopes to win a few more games in the NCAA Lubbock Regional, starting with No. 3 seed Washington at 7 p.m. Friday. The Huskies offer a tough challenge for the Bulldogs, one that coach Samantha Ricketts is aware of.
“They're a young team, but I think they've got some good transfers in there,” Ricketts said at Monday’s press conference . “A lot of deep pitching — they can throw a lot of different arms at you. And then some really solid young bats. I think they have one of the best freshman hitters in the country right now. So for us, it's going to be a challenge. They know how to play, they know how to win in the postseason, and it's definitely a team that we cannot take lightly to start off regional.”
Here's a breakdown of Mississippi State and Washington ahead of Friday's NCAA Regional game:
Batting
Mississippi State
Team Stats
Washington
.313
Batting Average
.286
.540
Slugging
.505
.410
OnBase %
.377
72
Total Home Runs
67
49
Total Stolen Bases
54
Key Players
Mississippi State
Sierra Sacco – .461 BA, .782 SLG, .553 OB%, 11 HR, 35 RBI, 22 SO, 35 BB, 16 SB
Nadia Barbary – .355 BA, .609 SLG, .420 OB%, 10 HR, 43 RBI, 18 SO, 21 BB, 2 SB
Jessie Blaine – .328 BA, .507 SLG, .420 OB%, 5 HR, 32 RBI, 21 SO, 36 BB, 1 SB
Washington
Alexis DeBoer – .369 BA, .846 SLG, .458 OB%, 20 HR, 54 RBI, 22 SO, 26 BB, 4 SB
Jadyn Glab – .316 BA, .684 SLG, .414 OB%, 14 HR, 40 RBI, 18 SO, 26 BB, 4 SB
Alycia Flores – .299 BA, .503 SLG, .376 OB%, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 24 SO, 13 BB, 5 SB
Advantage: Mississippi State
Pitching
Mississippi State
Team Stats
Washington
3.40
ERA
2.83
341
Hits Allowed
284
165
Earned Runs Allowed
132
112
Walks Allowed
95
304
Total Strikeouts
358
.258
Opp. Batting Average
.228
Key Pitchers
Mississippi State
Raelin Chaffin – 2.65 ERA, 21-9, 171.2 IP, 65 ER, 187 SO, 46 BB, .236 opp. b/avg.
Delainey Everett – 2.73 ERA, 10-1, 69.1 IP, 34 ER, 49 SO, 14 BB, .267 opp. b/avg.
Washington
Sophia Ramuno – 2.16 ERA, 10-5, 110.1 IP, 34 ER, 138 SO, 22 BB, .215 opp. b/avg.
Morgan Reimer – 3.02 ERA, 15-9, 111.1 IP, 48 ER, 123 SO, 34 BB, .226 opp. b/avg.
Advantage: Washington
Fielding
Mississippi State
Team Stats
Washington
.971
Fielding %
.974
15
Double Plays Turned
12
41
Total Errors
34
Advantage: Even