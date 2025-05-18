How to watch: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M, First Round SEC Tournament
A year ago, Mississippi State didn’t end Texas A&M’s entire season in a 5-3 win in the SEC Tournament. But the Bulldogs could do it this year.
No. 11-seed Mississippi State and No. 14-seed Texas A&M will cap off the first day of the conference tournament on Tuesday. The Bulldogs, even with a loss, will likely earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies, on the other hand, need some wins.
Texas A&M, who you may have heard was the preseason No. 1 team in the nation, and quickly fell out of the entire top 25 rankings. The Aggies made a surge, but that ended in a series loss to Texas followed by being swept by Missouri. Now, the Aggies need at least two wins to have a chance at making the NCAA Tournament.
Whether that happens will rely on the answers to these two questions:
Which Texas A&M will we see? The one that got swept by Missouri? Or the team that won series against Arkansas and Tennessee?
Have the Bulldogs finally learned how to close out games with a late lead?
If the answer to the last question is yes, then Mississippi State fans should feel good about their team’s chances. If not, then they need to hope the Aggies that gave Missouri its only three SEC wins this season shows up in Hoover.
Here’s the complete tv listing information, as well as a series history and recent results:
How to Watch: No. 14 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Mississippi State
Who: Texas A&M (28-25, 11-19 SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (34-20, 15-15 SEC)
When: 8 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium; Hoover, Ala.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series: Mississippi State leads 24-22
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 5, Texas A&M 3 (May 22, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Missouri, 12-1
Last time out, Tigers: lost to Georgia, 7-5