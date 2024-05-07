Cowbell Corner

Where Mississippi State Softball is Ranked After Week 13

Bulldogs rise in latest top 25 rankings before SEC tournament

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State’s softball team broke out of a late season slump, winning three of its last four games to end the regular season. The Bulldogs are now headed to the SEC Softball Tournament as the No. 6 seed and a higher ranking in the top 25 rankings.

The Bulldogs (33-17, 12-12 SEC) gained two spots in the ESPN.COM/USA Softball Top 25 poll and three in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll to be ranked No. 17 in both polls.

MSU will face 11th seeded South Carolina (33-21, 8-16 SEC) in the first round of the conference tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Bulldogs won their season series against South Carolina in April by with 6-0 and 4-0 victories before losing the final game 3-1. The winner will face No. 3 seed Texas A&M in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The following are the full polls:

ESPN.COM/USA Softball Top 25

(Rank, Team, Record, Points, Previous Ranking)

1. Texas (24), 45-6, 624, 1

2. Oklahoma State (1), 44-9, 586, 4

3. Tennessee, 40-9, 584, 3

4. Oklahoma, 46-6, 542, 2

5. Duke, 44-6, 528, 5

6. UCLA, 34-10, 500, 6

7. Florida, 43-12, 472, 9

8. Stanford, 42-12, 464, 7

9. LSU, 38-14, 396, 13

10. Texas A&M, 39-12, 374, 8

11. Washington, 31-12, 350, 10

12. Missouri, 40-14, 344, 15

13. Arkansas, 36-15, 317, 11

14. Georgia, 38-15, 308, 12

15. Virginia Tech, 39-11-1, 263, 18

16. Florida State, 41-13, 246, 14

17. Mississippi State, 33-17, 220, 19

18. Louisiana, 40-16, 208, 17

19. Arizona, 33-15-1, 186, 20

20. Alabama, 33-16, 167, 16

21. Clemson, 33-16, 98, 22

22. Oregon, 28-18, 97, 21

23. Northwestern, 33-10, 81, 23

24. Miami (Ohio), 45-7, 53, 25

25. Kentucky, 30-21, 30, 24

Others receiving votes:

California (27), Texas State (22), Boston U (19), Auburn (12), South Carolina (9), Baylor (5), Virginia (1), South Alabama (1)

USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, Record, Points, Previous Ranking)

1. Texas (32), 45-6, 800, 1

2. Tennessee, 40-9, 747, 3

3. Oklahoma State, 44-9, 736, 4

4. Oklahoma, 46-6, 717, 2

5. Duke, 43-6, 664, 5

6. UCLA, 34-10, 636, 7

7. Stanford, 42-12, 622, 6

8. Florida, 43-12, 564, 11

9. Texas A&M, 39-12, 502, 8

10. LSU, 38-14, 483, 10

11. Missouri, 40-14, 480, 13

12. Washington, 31-12, 435, 9

13. Florida State, 41-13, 370, 12

14. Georgia, 38-15, 368, 14

15. Virginia Tech, 38-11-1, 349, 16

16. Arkansas, 36-15, 335, 15

17. Mississippi State, 33-17, 271, 20

18. Arizona, 33-15-1, 268, 18

19. California, 36-16, 232, 19

20. Alabama, 33-16, 203, 17

21. Louisiana, 40-16, 161, 21

22. Boston University, 49-4-1, 156, 22

23. Clemson, 33-16, 81, 23

24. Oregon, 28-18, 57, 25

25. Northwestern, 33-10, 46, NR

Others receiving votes:

Kentucky (36), Miami (32), Texas State (18), Baylor (9), Grand Canyon (9), South Carolina (9), Virginia (9), Auburn (1).

Taylor Hodges

