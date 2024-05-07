Where Mississippi State Softball is Ranked After Week 13
Mississippi State’s softball team broke out of a late season slump, winning three of its last four games to end the regular season. The Bulldogs are now headed to the SEC Softball Tournament as the No. 6 seed and a higher ranking in the top 25 rankings.
The Bulldogs (33-17, 12-12 SEC) gained two spots in the ESPN.COM/USA Softball Top 25 poll and three in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll to be ranked No. 17 in both polls.
MSU will face 11th seeded South Carolina (33-21, 8-16 SEC) in the first round of the conference tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Bulldogs won their season series against South Carolina in April by with 6-0 and 4-0 victories before losing the final game 3-1. The winner will face No. 3 seed Texas A&M in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The following are the full polls:
ESPN.COM/USA Softball Top 25
(Rank, Team, Record, Points, Previous Ranking)
1. Texas (24), 45-6, 624, 1
2. Oklahoma State (1), 44-9, 586, 4
3. Tennessee, 40-9, 584, 3
4. Oklahoma, 46-6, 542, 2
5. Duke, 44-6, 528, 5
6. UCLA, 34-10, 500, 6
7. Florida, 43-12, 472, 9
8. Stanford, 42-12, 464, 7
9. LSU, 38-14, 396, 13
10. Texas A&M, 39-12, 374, 8
11. Washington, 31-12, 350, 10
12. Missouri, 40-14, 344, 15
13. Arkansas, 36-15, 317, 11
14. Georgia, 38-15, 308, 12
15. Virginia Tech, 39-11-1, 263, 18
16. Florida State, 41-13, 246, 14
17. Mississippi State, 33-17, 220, 19
18. Louisiana, 40-16, 208, 17
19. Arizona, 33-15-1, 186, 20
20. Alabama, 33-16, 167, 16
21. Clemson, 33-16, 98, 22
22. Oregon, 28-18, 97, 21
23. Northwestern, 33-10, 81, 23
24. Miami (Ohio), 45-7, 53, 25
25. Kentucky, 30-21, 30, 24
Others receiving votes:
California (27), Texas State (22), Boston U (19), Auburn (12), South Carolina (9), Baylor (5), Virginia (1), South Alabama (1)
USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, Record, Points, Previous Ranking)
1. Texas (32), 45-6, 800, 1
2. Tennessee, 40-9, 747, 3
3. Oklahoma State, 44-9, 736, 4
4. Oklahoma, 46-6, 717, 2
5. Duke, 43-6, 664, 5
6. UCLA, 34-10, 636, 7
7. Stanford, 42-12, 622, 6
8. Florida, 43-12, 564, 11
9. Texas A&M, 39-12, 502, 8
10. LSU, 38-14, 483, 10
11. Missouri, 40-14, 480, 13
12. Washington, 31-12, 435, 9
13. Florida State, 41-13, 370, 12
14. Georgia, 38-15, 368, 14
15. Virginia Tech, 38-11-1, 349, 16
16. Arkansas, 36-15, 335, 15
17. Mississippi State, 33-17, 271, 20
18. Arizona, 33-15-1, 268, 18
19. California, 36-16, 232, 19
20. Alabama, 33-16, 203, 17
21. Louisiana, 40-16, 161, 21
22. Boston University, 49-4-1, 156, 22
23. Clemson, 33-16, 81, 23
24. Oregon, 28-18, 57, 25
25. Northwestern, 33-10, 46, NR
Others receiving votes:
Kentucky (36), Miami (32), Texas State (18), Baylor (9), Grand Canyon (9), South Carolina (9), Virginia (9), Auburn (1).