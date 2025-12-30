Mississippi State defeats Alabama State 94-56 to end nonconference

Mississippi State wrapped up its nonconference schedule in predictable December fashion, flattening Alabama State 94-56 in a game that looked settled before the Bulldogs even finished warming up.

The Bulldogs finally showed the interior force Chris Jans keeps saying they possess, and against the Hornets, that was more than enough.

The Bulldogs attacked the paint early and consistently, turning the lane into a workspace where Alabama State struggled to even check in.

Achor Achor and Quincy Ballard set the tone by sealing the rim and gathering rebounds with very little resistance. Ballard nearly matched points with rebounds, the stat sheet equivalent of saying, “Yes, I was around the basket a lot.”

State’s early burst forced the Hornets into hurried outside shots, many of which didn’t resemble what their coaching staff probably drew up on the whiteboard. The Bulldogs looked more consistent than they have at several stretches this month.

Josh Hubbard handled the perimeter duties by scoring 22 points, including a trio of swift three-pointers that stretched the early margin into something uncomfortable for Alabama State.

That created the separation that turned the rest of the night into routine management for State.

Freshman guard King Grace added 14 points in the second half. For someone still figuring out where his minutes come from, his efficiency was a welcome reminder that depth might not be Mississippi State’s biggest issue after all.

By halftime, the Bulldogs led by more than enough to make the second half feel more like a controlled scrimmage. Alabama State spent the rest of the night trying to navigate mismatches it never solved.

Hubb for three… x3 pic.twitter.com/kK1s5cXisI — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) December 30, 2025

Frontcourt leads State’s inside performance

State’s frontcourt, frequently cited as a strength but not always visible as one, dominated this matchup.

Rebounding control belonged entirely to the Bulldogs, who limited Alabama State to single-shot possessions nearly every trip. The Hornets attempted to counter with early-clock threes, but second chances were nonexistent.

Achor positioned himself deep under the basket with regularity, while Ballard cleaned up anything that touched the rim.

The Hornets never found a counter. Each missed jumper seemed to launch another transition opportunity, and the Bulldogs used those to maintain rhythm even when the tempo slowed.

Jans has preached interior consistency throughout December, and on this night, the frontcourt looked like it finally understood the assignment.

The spacing improved, the timing sharpened, and the Hornets were pushed off the block repeatedly.

By early in the second half, the Dawgs had complete control, with the paint serving as the clearest evidence of how mismatched the teams were.

QUINCY STUFF. KING TRIPLE. pic.twitter.com/q294cB2f7b — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) December 30, 2025

Backcourt provides scoring support

While the bigs handled the heavy lifting, the guards supplied steady scoring and structure. Hubbard’s early burst set the tone, but the rest of the backcourt followed suit with balanced contributions.

Jayden Epps and Ja’Borri McGhee provided enough from the bench to keep the Bulldogs comfortably ahead whenever rotations changed.

Grace’s second-half surge added another layer for State. His efficiency gave the Dawgs offense stability beyond Hubbard’s scoring and helped spread the floor as Alabama State’s defense sagged toward the paint.

The Bulldogs didn’t need isolation possessions or hero shots. They moved the ball well, took good looks, and forced the Hornets to defend multiple actions.

Alabama State’s defense couldn’t adjust to both the interior threat and Hubbard’s shooting, and once State realized that, the game tilted entirely.

The Hornets continued launching deep jumpers in hopes of sparking momentum, but the percentage never improved enough to matter. Mississippi State stayed locked in on the defensive perimeter, turning every miss into an opportunity heading the other direction.

Teamwork makes the dream work pic.twitter.com/jDP4j15KgQ — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) December 30, 2025

State enters SEC play with some momentum

Mississippi State closes nonconference play at 8-5, a record that's not overwhelming, but provides something useful as SEC play arrives.

It won’t change any March conversations, but it gives the Bulldogs a clearer foundation.

The balance between guards and bigs looked stronger, and State showed a version of itself that can translate better against SEC opponents.

If the Dawgs continue using their size advantage and Hubbard maintains his shooting pace, State has a chance to be more competitive than it looked earlier this month.

And if the frontcourt plays like it did in this one, the Bulldogs won’t roll quietly into conference play.

Key takeaways

Mississippi State dominated the paint behind strong rebounding and inside scoring.

Hubbard and Grace anchored balanced backcourt contributions.

State enters SEC play with renewed momentum and improved interior identity.

