How to watch: No. 12 Mississippi State soccer at Texas
Mississippi State’s upset victory against then-No. 1 Tennessee has sent the Bulldogs soaring up the rankings.
The Bulldogs are ranked No. 12 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll after not being ranked in the previous edition. In the TopDrawerSoccer top 25, the Bulldogs moved up from No. 21 to No. 13.
However, the voters still have a lot of confidence in the Volunteers who fell to No. 5 in the United Soccer Coaches poll and No. 3 in the TopDrawerSoccer poll.
Mississippi State is one of seven SEC teams to be ranked. The Volunteers are the highest-ranked SEC team, followed by No. 10 Arkansas (United Soccer Coaches), No. 12 Mississippi State, No. 15 South Carolina, No. 17 Vanderbilt, No. 21 Georgia and No. 24 Oklahoma.
The Bulldogs shouldn’t struggle to stay in the top 25. Their schedule includes just three more games against ranked teams (Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Georgia) and two of those games will be played in Starkville.
Of course, anything can happen and the first chance for something to happen will be Thursday night when the Bulldogs travel to Austin, Texas to face the Longhorns.
You’ll find all of the tv listing and links to audio broadcasts and stats below.
Mississippi State should have a pleasant trip to the Lone Star state. Texas has just two wins this season against Long Beach State and College of Charleston.
The Longhorns and Bulldogs do share a common opponent that just so happens to have beaten both SEC squads.
Baylor beat Mississippi State 2-0 and six days later beat Texas 1-0.
The Longhorns’ two main goal-scorers are Ava McDonald and Amalia Villarreal. McDonald has four goals and has a shots-on-goal average of .406. Villarreal has three goals and a .444 SOG average.
Mateya Dessieux has played all eight games in goal for Texas and has a goals-against average of 2.13. She’s allowed 17 total goals and has made 40 saves (.702 save percentage).
How to Watch: No. 12 Mississippi State at Texas
Who: No. 12 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (2-5-1, 0-1 SEC)
When: 7 p.m., Thursday
Where: Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field, Austin, Texas
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Mississippi State leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 1, Texas 0 (September 22, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: def. then-No. 1 Tennessee, 3-2
Last time out, Huskies : lost to Missouri, 3-1