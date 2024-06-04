Just a Bulldog Minute: Three Games to Look Forward To
In 87 days, Mississippi State opens the Jeff Lebby era with its first game of the season against Eastern Kentucky. It’s a game many Bulldog fans will be looking forward to with a new coach and starting quarterback making their Starkville debuts.
However, there are other games that are more intriguing and have more interesting storylines. Here are the three games I’m most looking forward to in the 2024 season.
Florida at Mississippi State, Sept. 21
The first SEC game of the season comes quickly for MSU. The Bulldogs will have played only three games before Florida travels to Starkville. The Gators aren’t the powerhouse program they were 15 years ago, so this should be a good measuring stick game to see where the Bulldogs stand in the SEC.
Mississippi State at Texas, Sept. 28
A week after opening conference play, the Bulldogs travel to one of the SEC’s newest teams, the Texas Longhorns. It won’t be a surprise when MSU is made the underdog in the game, but the intrigue here isn’t about the competitiveness of the two teams. It’s more similar to a bowl game – it’s a game against a school that your school doesn’t face very often. It’s something different.
Mississippi State at Ole Miss, Nov. 29
Probably the least surprising pick of the three, but it’s the Bulldogs’ biggest rival. So, of course this game will always be one to look forward to every year. MSU and Ole Miss may have drastically different records. But if Ole Miss fans get the season they're hoping for, the Bulldogs will have a unique opportunity to ruin those fans' dreams.