Mississippi State Bounces Back From First Loss of Season, The Morning Bell: August 30, 2024
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s women’s soccer team bounced back from its first loss of the season to Wake Forest with a 1-0 win against Tennessee Tech on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (4-1) fell out of the United Soccer Coaches top 25 rankings after the 2-1 loss to Wake Forest and fell to No. 22 in TopDrawerSoccer’s latest rankings.
Aitana Martinez-Montoya scored the lone goal of the game in the second half of Thursday’s game following a weather-delayed start to the half. Martinez-Montoya scored the game’s only goal after a weather delay extended halftime. She scored the goal off her right foot with assists from Hannah Johnson and Kennedy Husbands.
The Bulldogs put seven of their 18 shots on goal while their own goalie, Maddy Anderson, stopped the seven shots on goal Tennessee Tech made and registered one save in the victory.
MSU returns to action on Sunday when it hosts South Alabama at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+.
Today’s Schedule
Volleyball: Mississippi State vs. Samford, 6:30 p.m. ESPN+
Mississippi State Results
Soccer: Mississippi State 1, Tennessee Tech 0
Did You Notice?
- MSU defensive lineman Trevion Williams has been named to the 7th annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watchlist. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and the 2005 NFL MVP with the Seattle Seahawks. Williams was also named to Bruce Feldman’s 2024 College Football Freaks List.
- The Mississippi State volleyball team will open its 2024 season on Friday in Birmingham, Ala. The Bulldogs will face Samford at 6:30 p.m. Friday and then face UAB at 5 p.m. Saturday. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+.
Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener
1
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“We could tackle somebody and it might make a difference."
