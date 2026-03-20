Mississippi State, Georgia Set for Top-15 Showdown in Athens

Mississippi State heads into the weekend with another top‑15 showdown, and this one comes on the road in Athens.

It is the SEC’s battle of the Bulldogs, and the matchup has plenty of weight behind it.

Mississippi State sits at No. 11 and No. 12 in the polls, while Georgia checks in at No. 15 and No. 13. Game one gets the national TV treatment on Friday at 5 p.m. on SEC Network, with the final two games set for 1 p.m. on SECN+.

Mississippi State arrives with some momentum after a gritty series against No. 1 Tennessee. The Bulldogs handed the Lady Vols their only loss of the season and pushed them to extra innings twice.

Georgia, on the other hand, had last weekend off from SEC play and only played a pair of midweek games over the last two weeks.

How the Dawgs will dress this weekend ⬇️ #HailState pic.twitter.com/G2IYaYXRaY — Mississippi State Softball (@HailStateSB) March 19, 2026

So one team is coming in battle‑tested, and the other is coming in well-rested.

The biggest storyline for Mississippi State continues to be the pitching staff.

The numbers are almost hard to wrap your head around. Over the last 10 games, Mississippi State is averaging 10.2 strikeouts per outing and leads the nation in total strikeouts by a wide margin.

The Bulldogs are one of only three teams in the country allowing fewer than 1.50 runs per game, and they sit at or near the top nationally in ERA, strikeout rate, strikeouts per seven innings, strikeout‑to‑walk ratio, fielding percentage and fielding independent pitching. It is a staff that has been dominant in every phase.

Alyssa Faircloth has been the headliner. She ranks third in the country in total strikeouts with 137 and has struck out nearly half the hitters she has faced. Faircloth and Peja Goold have both already reached the 100‑strikeout mark, and both rank among the fastest in school history to get there.

As a group, Mississippi State leads the nation in strikeouts, strikeouts looking and strikeout‑to‑walk ratio.

The Bulldogs have also been strong late in games, outscoring opponents 39‑10 in the sixth inning and beyond. That late‑game push helped them topple Tennessee last weekend, including Taylor Troutman’s walk‑off home run in game two. Troutman has been a spark off the bench, hitting .500 as a pinch hitter with three extra‑base hits.

Des Rivera has quietly put together a standout season as well. She leads the team with four sacrifice flies, sits one shy of the single‑season school record and is one of only seven players in the country who has yet to strike out this year.

And then there is the defense. Mississippi State leads the nation with a .989 fielding percentage and has committed only nine errors in 32 games. The outfielders have combined for just one error all season. If the pitching staff is the engine, the defense is the steady hand that keeps everything running clean.

In a different dog house this weekend#HailState pic.twitter.com/benyRNwBOX — Mississippi State Softball (@HailStateSB) March 20, 2026

Georgia brings plenty of firepower of its own.

The Bulldogs are hitting .359 as a team and averaging more than seven runs per game. Senior Sarah Gordon is tied for the SEC lead in doubles and ranks ninth in the league in batting average. Georgia also fields it well, sitting right behind Mississippi State with a .987 fielding percentage. The Red and Black can hit, defend and slug, and they have won both midweek games since opening SEC play.

Last year’s series in Starkville went down to the wire, with Mississippi State taking two of three. This weekend feels like it could follow a similar script. One team leans on elite pitching and airtight defense. The other brings one of the most productive lineups in the conference. Both opened SEC play against top‑10 opponents and both sit at 1‑2 in league action.

It is a strength‑on‑strength matchup, and it should make for a fun three days in Athens.