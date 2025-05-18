Mississippi State golfer leads at NCAA Championship Tournament
Halfway through the 2025 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship, Mississippi State finds itself in a good spot.
The Bulldogs climbed up the leaderboard in Saturday’s second round with a 2-under par team score and sits in sixth place in the tournament (4-over). A large reason for Mississippi State’s standing is Avery Weed, who leads the individual leaderboard ahead of Sunday’s rounds with a 7-under total for the tournament (69, 68).
"Playing in the morning today, we were hoping for a little less wind than we had in the afternoon yesterday, so we felt like we could really go out there and get some birdies early and I did do that," Weed said when asked about her round. "I started out three under through four, and rode that the rest of the round as the wind kind of got more intense."
Mississippi State was just one of six teams to shoot under-par in the second round of action.
The Bulldogs are nine stokes above tomorrow's projected cutline of 13-over, which is currently held by Florida and UCLA. The top 15 teams will advance to play in the fourth round of stroke play. After that fourth round, the top eight of the leaderboard will advance to the match play portion of the tournament and the top player of the leaderboard will be named the NCAA Individual Champion.
The Bulldogs will tee off at 10:20 a.m. in the third round of the tournament Sunday. Here's the complete team leaderboard and individual scores for Mississippi State golfers:
NCAA Championship Leaderboard
1. Stanford, -5
2. Northwestern, E
3. Oregon, +1
4. USC, Florida State, +3
6. Mississippi State, +4
7. Texas, Oklahoma State, +5
9. Arizona State, +6
10. South Carolina, +7
11. Virginia, Arkansas, +11
13. Vanderbilt, Tennessee, +12
15. Florida, UCLA, +15
17. LSU, Kansas State, +14
19. Ohio State, +16
20. Michigan State, +21
21. Oklahoma, +2322. Iowa State, +24
23. Kansas, +25
24. Wake Forest, +26
25. Ole Miss, +28
26. Baylor, Purdue +31
28. Georgia Southern, +32
29. CSU Fullerton, +33
30. UNLV, +35
Mississippi State Individual Scores
1. Avery Weed (69, 68)
T13. Chiara Horder (73, 70)
T53.Ana Pina Ortega (77, 71)
T103. Samantha Whateley (75, 77)
T141. Izzy Pellor (79, 78)
Par = 72