Mississippi State headed to Lubbock for 2025 NCAA Regional
Mississippi State softball is headed out to the open planes of nothingness of west Texas for its 2025 NCAA Regional.
The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed in the Lubbock Regional, with host Texas Tech (45-12, 20-4 Big 12) the No. 12 national seed. The Bulldogs will face Washington (34-17, 12-9 Big Ten) in a first round game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Red Raiders will face Brown (Ivy League) in the other regional game.
Mississippi State could end up in rematch of its opening day game against the Red Raiders that saw the Bulldogs win 3-1. But they’ll have to get past the Huskies first, who has some history against the Bulldogs.
Washington and Mississippi State have played eight times with the Huskies holding a 7-1 lead, including the last five meetings. The last game between the two teams cam in the 2019 NCAA Tournament that Washington won 8-0.
It’s the 19th NCAA Tournament appearance for the Bulldogs and 11th in the last 13 seasons. The Bulldogs put together their first season finishing above .500 in conference play since 2001 despite being picked No. 13 in the SEC Coaches' Preseason Poll. MSU won 37 games in the regular season, matching their highest win total ever under Ricketts set in 2022 when they reached the Super Regionals. The Bulldogs won five SEC series in 2025 for the first time since 2007.
NCAA Lubbock Regional Schedule
Friday, May 16
Game 1: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Brown – 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: Mississippi State vs. Washington – 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 17
Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – TBD
Game 4: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – TBD
Game 5: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Winner – TBD
Sunday, May 18
Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – TBD
Game 7: If Necessary – TBD