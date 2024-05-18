Mississippi State Opens NCAA Tournament with Slim Win
STANFORD, Calif. – Mississippi State almost grabbed one of the 16 NCAA Regional host selections. Instead, the No. 18 Bulldogs had to travel more than 2,200 miles for its NCAA Regional at Stanford University where they are the only non-California team in the bracket.
The long journey didn’t bother MSU pitcher Aspen Wesley. The Philadelphia, Miss. native and two-time NCAA Pitcher of the Week this season held Cal State Fullerton scoreless in a 1-0 win for MSU in the opening game of the Stanford Regional.
“Aspen’s just such a warrior. She just loves to compete, especially on this stage,” MSU coach Samantha Ricketts said. “She’s done it time and time again for this program. Whether we can give her a big lead or one run, she’s under control and she’s going to compete. I thought she did a great job of attacking out there today.”
Wesley (15-6) allowed six hits and two walks while striking out four batters and ended the game with eight runners left on base. The Bulldogs’ defense overcame a pair of errors to help Wesley, recording nine fly outs and seven ground outs in the win.
“Honestly, I put all the trust in my defense. We’ve worked on this for so long, and this is a time when we all have to come through together,” Wesley said after the game. “Putting myself in that mental state, I think we’ve practiced that plenty of times in the bullpen. It’s just making sure that they don’t get more free bases.”
Statistically, Cal State Fullerton had the better game. The Lady Titans outhit MSU, committed fewer errors and their pitcher, Haley Rainey, allowed just two hits, one walk and four strikeouts. But those two hits made all the difference.
Sierra Sacco led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a full-count single to centerfield and the next two batters fouled out and flew out to bring Matalasi Faapito to the plate in a pinch-hit situation and two outs on the board.
The fifth-year senior playing her home state made the most of her plate appearance, hitting a double down the right field line to score Sacco and give MSU a 1-0 lead.
“It’s a fifth-year senior wanting to do everything she can for this team and this program,” Ricketts said about Faapito. “She came up huge for us when we needed a two-out RBI, and it’s really fun to see her being successful along with Aspen and up-and-down the lineup a lot of people having good at-bats for us.”
Wesley and the MSU defense made sure the lead held for the final three innings and ensured the Bulldogs will have at least two more games in California.
MSU will next face the winner of second game of the NCAA Regional on Friday night between No. 8 Stanford and St. Mary’s (California). The Bulldogs will face the winner of that game at 4 p.m. Saturday. Cal State Fullerton will face the loser at 9 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game.