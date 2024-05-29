Mississippi State Player Earns All-America Honors
STARKVILLE – Madisyn Kennedy’s senior season at Mississippi State ended on a disappointing note, but that doesn’t take anything away from the career year she had.
Kennedy’s performance this season was recognized Tuesday when she was named to D1 Softball’s All-America Second Team.
The Montgomery, Ala. native had 17 home runs this season with 56 RBIs and a .792 slugging percentage, all of which landed in top 10 single-season school record books. The All-SEC First Team first baseman set career-highs with nine doubles, 26 walks, 99 total bases and an on-base percentage of .430. Her .312 batting average was her highest since the shortened 2020 season. Those stats landed Kennedy in the top 30 national in total home runs, home runs per game, total RBIs, RBIs per game and slugging percentage.
To make Kennedy’s 2024 season all the more impressive, it was her first season at first base after moving from short stop. She started 50 games this season and played in all but two. Her best month of the season was March, when posted a career-long 25-game on base streak and either homered or drew a walk in all but game in March. Her stat line for the month is one of the most impressive in the nation. She had 10 home runs and drove in 34 RBIs while recording a 1.133 slugging percentage and .547 on-base percentage.
Kennedy’s stellar season helped her become the fourth Bulldog to hit 40 or more home runs. She finished fourth all-time with 35 multi-RBI games and second with 65 two-out RBIs.