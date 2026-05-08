Mississippi State’s 2026 Hall of Fame Class Loaded With Bulldog Legends

Eight former Mississippi State standouts will join the M‑Club Sports Hall of Fame later this year. The

This year’s inductees are football greats Daniel Boyd, Fletcher Cox and Johnthan Banks, men’s basketball star Mario Austin, women’s basketball scorer Kunshinge Sorrell‑Howard, baseball standout Ted Milton, women’s golf legend Kathe Kingston and volleyball’s Aimee York Strickland. They’ll be honored at the M‑Club Sports Hall of Fame Gala on Friday, Sept. 25, the night before Mississippi State hosts Missouri in football.

Mario Austin (Men’s Basketball, 2001-2003) Austin was one of the most productive big men to come through Starkville. He scored 1,199 points and grabbed 570 rebounds in three seasons while helping Mississippi State win 66 games. He led the Bulldogs to the 2002 SEC Tournament title and the 2003 SEC West crown, earning All‑America honors as a junior after averaging 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds. Austin was drafted 36th overall by the Chicago Bulls before building a long overseas career.

Johnthan Banks (Football, 2009-2012) Banks left Mississippi State as one of the best defensive backs in school history. His 16 interceptions remain tied for the program record, and he’s still the only Bulldog to record two pick‑sixes in a single game. As a senior, he won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. Banks was drafted in the second round by Tampa Bay and played five seasons in the NFL.

Daniel Boyd (Football, 1990-1992) Boyd anchored the Bulldogs’ defense in the early 1990s and earned All‑SEC honors in both 1991 and 1992. He led Mississippi State in tackles in 1992 with 128 and finished his career with 339 stops. Boyd also excelled academically, earning Academic All‑America honors in 1992.

Fletcher Cox (Football, 2009-2011) Cox was a dominant force up front during his three seasons in Starkville. He earned All‑America honors in 2011 and finished his career with 114 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and a school‑record five blocked kicks. The Philadelphia Eagles drafted him 12th overall in 2012, and he went on to become one of the franchise’s most decorated defensive linemen, helping the Eagles win their first Super Bowl in 2018.

Kathe Kingston (Women’s Golf, 1982-1985) Kingston is one of the most accomplished golfers in program history. She won six individual tournament titles, trailing only Julia Lopez Ramirez on the school’s all‑time list. Kingston earned All‑America and All‑SEC honors in each of her final three seasons, then returned to serve as Mississippi State’s head coach from 1985 to 1987.

Ted Milton (Baseball, 1969-1972) Milton was a key piece of the early Diamond Dawgs teams that helped shape the program’s modern era. He hit .311 over four seasons and held the school record for career triples for more than seven years. Milton was part of Mississippi State’s first College World Series team in 1971 and became the school’s first Academic All‑American that same year. He was drafted twice before beginning his professional career.

Kunshinge Sorrell Howard (Women’s Basketball, 1986-1988) Sorrell‑Howard was one of the most prolific scorers in program history. She averaged 20.8 points per game over two seasons, a mark that still ranks second all‑time at Mississippi State. She finished with 1,292 points and earned First Team All‑SEC honors both years. Her name remains scattered throughout the school record book in scoring and steals categories.

Aimee York Strickland (Volleyball, 1989-1992) York Strickland was a four‑year standout who set single‑season and single‑game kills records during her career. She earned All‑SEC, Academic All‑America and SEC Female Scholar‑Athlete of the Year honors. She graduated ranked among the top five in several major statistical categories and still sits in the top 10 in kills, blocks, attack attempts, service aces and digs.

The 2026 class will be recognized this fall as Mississippi State celebrates another group of athletes who left a lasting mark on their programs.