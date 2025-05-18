Mississippi State sets up rematch with Texas Tech in NCAA Regional
Mississippi State has its first chance to advance to a NCAA Super Regional since the 2022 season when it went 4-0 after losing the first game of the regional tournament.
The 2025 version of the Bulldogs will need what that Mississippi State in 2022 did: win two games on the final day of the regional tournament.
Three years ago, Mississippi State lost to South Florida 4-0 in the regional opener, but bounced back to beat Howard 6-3, then beat South Florida 6-0 in a rematch and beat Florida State twice, 5-0 and 4-3, on the final day. The Bulldogs wound up hosting the ensuing NCAA Super Regional but lost 3-2 (8 innings) and 7-1 to send the Wildcats onto the Women’s College World Series.
Mississippi State will need to beat Texas Tech twice on Sunday in order to advance to a super regional that could possibly be hosted by Florida State.
"I think, for us, now it's about playing for our season, playing with our backs against the wall and trying to compete," head coach Samantha Ricketts said. "Obviously we played a very good Texas Tech team and anytime you're having to go up against a pitcher like NiJa Canady, you know it's going to be a challenge. I think we were one big hit away early on from getting some runs early, but she does a great job when her back's against the wall. It's why she's one of the best."
At some point Sunday, the Bulldogs will see Canady. At this point, though, they might be familiar enough with Canady to force a second, winner-takes-all game Sunday.
Canady was the pitcher for Stanford last season when Mississippi State lost 2-1 in a second round NCAA Regional game. Canady pitched all seven innings and allowed three hits and struck out 13 batters. She was also the pitcher for Texas Tech in this year’s season-opening 3-1 Bulldog win and gave up three runs on five hits, a walk and 12 strikeouts.
On Saturday, Canady led Texas Tech to a 10-1 win over the Bulldogs with Canady on the mound. She gave up five hits and two walks, but Mississippi State produced just one run to take advantage of some rare miscues and scoring chances.
That’s 13 hits and three runs allowed in three postseason games against Canady.
First-pitch for tomorrow’s game between Mississippi State and Texas Tech is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN. If a second game is necessary, it’ll start at approximately 4:30 p.m.