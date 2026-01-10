Bulldogs in NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in wild card games

The 2025–26 NFL playoffs officially begin this weekend, kicking off Wild Card Weekend. The postseason bracket features multiple matchups as 14 teams compete for a chance to reach Super Bowl LX on February 8 in Santa Clara, California.

For Mississippi State fans, several former Bulldogs will be part of the action. Denico Autry (Texans), Logan Cooke (Jaguars), Montez Sweat (Bears), Charles Cross (Seahawks), and Emmanuel Forbes (Rams) have all clinched spots on NFL playoff rosters and are eligible to play during the Wild Card round and potentially beyond.

The start of the NFL playoffs is always a thrilling time, with underdog stories and intense matchups setting the stage for the journey toward the league’s biggest game of the year and this season’s kickoff gives Bulldog fans plenty to cheer about with former State standouts on the field.

Saturday

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams Last Week: Had two tackles and one pass deflection in a 37-20 win against the Cardinals.

Season: 45 tackles (33 solo), 1 FF, 17 PD, 3 INT

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.

Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears | 7 p.m. | Prime Video

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears Last Week: Had four tackles and half-sack in a 19-16 loss to the Lions.

Season: 53 tackles, 13 TFLs, 10 sacks, 5 PD

Sunday

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars | Noon | CBS

Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.

Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars Last Week: Had three punts for 138 yards (46 avg.) with a long of 60 yards and one punt landed inside the 20 in a 41-7 win against the Titans.

Season: 60 punts, 2,878 yards, 48.0 avg., long 66, 22 IN20

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots | 7 p.m. | NBC

Monday

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans Last Week: Played 10 defensive and six special teams snaps in a 38-30 win against the Colts.

Season: 8 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 FF, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

First Round Byes

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 13-3 win against the 49ers.

Season: 14 GS

DAWG FEED: