Bulldogs in NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in wild card games
The 2025–26 NFL playoffs officially begin this weekend, kicking off Wild Card Weekend. The postseason bracket features multiple matchups as 14 teams compete for a chance to reach Super Bowl LX on February 8 in Santa Clara, California.
For Mississippi State fans, several former Bulldogs will be part of the action. Denico Autry (Texans), Logan Cooke (Jaguars), Montez Sweat (Bears), Charles Cross (Seahawks), and Emmanuel Forbes (Rams) have all clinched spots on NFL playoff rosters and are eligible to play during the Wild Card round and potentially beyond.
The start of the NFL playoffs is always a thrilling time, with underdog stories and intense matchups setting the stage for the journey toward the league’s biggest game of the year and this season’s kickoff gives Bulldog fans plenty to cheer about with former State standouts on the field.
Saturday
Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Had two tackles and one pass deflection in a 37-20 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 45 tackles (33 solo), 1 FF, 17 PD, 3 INT
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears | 7 p.m. | Prime Video
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Had four tackles and half-sack in a 19-16 loss to the Lions.
Season: 53 tackles, 13 TFLs, 10 sacks, 5 PD
Sunday
Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars | Noon | CBS
Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills
Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Had three punts for 138 yards (46 avg.) with a long of 60 yards and one punt landed inside the 20 in a 41-7 win against the Titans.
Season: 60 punts, 2,878 yards, 48.0 avg., long 66, 22 IN20
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots | 7 p.m. | NBC
Monday
Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Played 10 defensive and six special teams snaps in a 38-30 win against the Colts.
Season: 8 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 FF, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.
First Round Byes
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 13-3 win against the 49ers.
Season: 14 GS
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.