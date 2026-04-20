Mississippi State Shows Fight, Still Gets Swept in College Station

Mississippi State finally found some offense again on Sunday, but the timing could not have been worse.

The Bulldogs put up a six spot in the first inning, added three more in the seventh and still walked out of College Station with a 10-9 loss that sealed their first sweep in SEC play this season.

It also stretched the losing streak to five games, which tells you plenty about how the last two weeks have gone.

The frustrating part is that the start could not have been better. Mississippi State jumped all over Texas A&M with two walks, a hit-by-pitch and then a grand slam from Xiane Romero.

It was the kind of inning that usually settles a team down. Instead, it barely lasted long enough for the Bulldogs to catch their breath.

"We'd been struggling to score first or score early, so it was good to see us get out to an early lead, put up runs early," Mississippi State coach Samantha Ricketts said. "And, you know, I like the fight to finish late, but we didn't make the adjustment soon enough off of a really good pitcher that they had. That comes back to bite us because we had chances against her early. I think just overall, we're doing some of the things right that we've been asking for. We just haven't put it together yet, and it's frustrating, but we know that we're more than capable. It's just going to be about staying together and finding a way to get back on track here quickly."

Texas A&M answered with a nine-run second inning, including a grand slam of its own. That frame flipped the game.

Mississippi State never really recovered from it. Even the Aggies’ insurance run came on a squeeze bunt in the fourth, the sort of small-ball detail that stings a little more when you are already chasing.

To their credit, the Bulldogs did not fold. Every run they scored came with two outs, and the seventh inning rally at least made things interesting.

Romero punched in another run, and Morgan Stiles nearly tied it with a ball off the wall that missed being a three-run homer by a few feet. It was the kind of swing that makes you wonder how different the mood would feel today if it had carried just a little farther.

Instead, Mississippi State heads home trying to stop a skid and regain some footing before the final stretch of the regular season.

LSU comes to town for Super Bulldog Weekend, which usually brings some energy. The Bulldogs could use every bit of it.