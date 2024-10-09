Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Soccer's Good Week Continues: Morning Bell, October 9

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State Soccer is now ranked No. 4 in both major polls.
The Mississippi State women’s soccer team has had a great week, so far.

The Bulldogs have had two players receiver SEC weekly honors, another named to TopDrawerSoccer’s Women’s Team of the Week and they’ve reached the highest ranking in program history.

Mississippi State is ranked No. 4 in both the United Soccer Coaches and TopDrawerSoccer Top 25 polls and are ranked No. 3 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings.

Ally Perry was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after scoring the game-winning goal against then-No. 1 Arkansas. She has seven goals and four game-winning goals this season and ranks 11th in the nation in shots per game and leads the SEC in that same category. Perry was also named to TopDrawerSoccer’s Women Team of the Week on Tuesday.

Maddy Anderson earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors after holding the nation’s top scoring offense (Arkansas) scoreless for the first time this season. It was her 10th shutout of the season and 38th in her career. She leads the SEC in goals-against average (0.19) and saver percentage (.920).

No. 4 Mississippi State (10-1-0, 4-0 SEC) returns to action this Thursday in Athens, Ga. to face Georgia (6-3-4, 2-1-2 SEC).

Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results

No games played.

Today’s Mississippi State Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

  • Mississippi State’s volleyball match against Florida on Wednesday night was rescheduled to Friday at 6 p.m. due to the arrival of Hurricane Milton this week. The game will still be broadcasted on SECN+.

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

On which Pac-12 mascot would win a battle royale:

Utah: "The Ute, we're back to — is he on horseback? Does he have a bow and arrow? Did he trade for a rifle? Because if that Ute has a rifle, there's some definite problems."

We’ll Leave You With This

