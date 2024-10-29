Mississippi State Soccer Ranked No. 1: Morning Bell, October 29
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State can now boast having the best team in the SEC, if not the country. And it’s not the football team.
The Bulldogs’ women’s soccer team defeated Texas A&M 2-0 in College Station, Texas to secure their status as the regular season SEC champions. They’re also ranked No. 1 in the nation in TopDrawerSoccer Top 25 Rankings that were released Monday.
Mississippi was ranked No. 3 in the two main Top 25 rankings (TopDrawerSoccer and United Soccer Coaches Association), but with No. 1 Duke beating No. 2 Wake Forest and No. 7 Notre Dame forcing Duke into a 3-3 tie last week, it’s not inconceivable for the Bulldogs to be ranked No. 1 in more than one poll.
“This is an incredibly special night for our program” Mississippi State coach James Armstrong said. “To win the regular season is a testament to the determined work ethic of the players, coaches and staff. Every day they all come ready to go through the grind so for them all to be rewarded this way is very fitting.”
Mississippi State may already have the SEC Regular Season Championship secured, but the regular season isn’t over. The Bulldogs will head to South Carolina on Wednesday to end the regular season. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
No games played.
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Mississippi State volleyball’s McKenna Yates was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. It’s the second time this season the freshman has earned the weekly honor. Yates picked up a team-best 37 digs in two matches last week and led the SEC with 5.29 digs per set. Along with her digs, she picked up 12 assists, the second-most of any Bulldog on the week.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“When the Egyptians were building the pyramids or the Romans were building roads, or you had the westward push with the railroads, I don't think that the guys on the ground were spending a lot of time thinking, 'Hey, hundreds or thousands of years from now they will look back at the brick I have just laid down here and say that I changed the world!.”