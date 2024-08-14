Mississippi State Soccer Ranked No. 15 in Preseason Poll, The Morning Bell: August 14, 2024
STARKVILLE – When Mississippi State’s women’s soccer team opens its 2024 season Thursday against Baylor, it will do so with its highest preseason ranking ever. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 15 in the TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Poll this week.
The Bulldogs, who finished last season 12-6-5 and advanced to the third round of the NCAA tournament, won their two exhibition games last week. They defeated Kennesaw State 3-1 on August 3 and Louisiana-Monroe 5-0 on August 9.
Mississippi State isn't the only SEC team ranked in the top 25. Texas (4), Georgia (11), Arkansas (17) and South Carolina (22) are all ranked in the preseason poll.
MSU’s season-opening game on Thursday will be broadcast on SEC Network+ at 6:30 p.m.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On his first win with Texas Tech, against New Mexico: "It's kind of like doing surgery with a chainsaw instead of a scalpel. We had pieces and parts flying everywhere. It turned out in our favor. We've just got to clean it up the next time around."
