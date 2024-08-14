Mississippi State Soccer Ranked No. 15 in Preseason Poll, The Morning Bell: August 14, 2024

Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State's women's soccer team will start its 2024 season ranked No. 15 in the nation. The Bulldogs' first game is Thursday at home against Baylor.
STARKVILLE – When Mississippi State’s women’s soccer team opens its 2024 season Thursday against Baylor, it will do so with its highest preseason ranking ever. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 15 in the TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Poll this week.

The Bulldogs, who finished last season 12-6-5 and advanced to the third round of the NCAA tournament, won their two exhibition games last week. They defeated Kennesaw State 3-1 on August 3 and Louisiana-Monroe 5-0 on August 9.

Mississippi State isn't the only SEC team ranked in the top 25. Texas (4), Georgia (11), Arkansas (17) and South Carolina (22) are all ranked in the preseason poll.

MSU’s season-opening game on Thursday will be broadcast on SEC Network+ at 6:30 p.m.

Today’s Schedule

No games scheduled.

Mississippi State Results

No games played.

Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener

16

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

On his first win with Texas Tech, against New Mexico: "It's kind of like doing surgery with a chainsaw instead of a scalpel. We had pieces and parts flying everywhere. It turned out in our favor. We've just got to clean it up the next time around."

