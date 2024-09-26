Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Tennis Duo Advance: Morning Bell, September 26

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State Bulldogs live mascot Bully XXI stalks the sidelines at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
TULSA, Okla. – Mississippi State tennis’s top-ranked doubles team earned a hard-fought, come-from-behind victory Wednesday at the ITA All-American Championships.

Ranked No. 1 in the nation, the duo of Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez went to a third-set super tiebreaker against Wake Forest’s No. 49 duo of Andrew Delgado and Dhakshineswar Suresh.

The Demon Deacons’ duo won a first set tiebreaker 7-6(1) and the Bulldogs bounced back quickly to win the second set 6-4.

In the third-set super tiebreaker, the Bulldogs skated by with a 1-0[7] victory to give Jovanovic and Sanchez Martinez their 13th ranked win.

"It's always tough playing a team coming out of qualifying because they are dialed in with their serves and returns," coach Matt Roberts said. "I'm proud of the boys' adjustments they made today and their problem solving together."

The No. 1 doubles team will be back on the court Thursday to face Columbia’s No. 21 tandem of Huge Hashimoto and Michael Zheng at 4:30 p.m.

Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results

Softball: Mississippi State 30, Northeast Mississippi CC 3

Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA All-American Championships

Singles:
Main Draw First Round
No. 53 Sam Landau (Duke) def. No. 12 Petar Jovanovic (MSU): 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Doubles:
Main Draw First Round
No. 1 Petar Jovanovic / Benito Sanchez Martinez (MSU) def. No. 49 Andrew Delgado / Dhakshineswar Suresh (Wake Forest) 6-7(1), 6-4, 1-0[7].

Today’s Mississippi State Games

Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA All-American Championships

Women’s Soccer: No. 9 Mississippi State at No. 23 South Carolina

Did You Notice?

Mississippi State’s Avery Weed was named the SEC Golfer of the Week the conference announced Tuesday. The honor comes after Weed shot a 13-under par to win the Mason Rudolph Championship, her first-ever individual victory.

Daily Dose of Mike Leach 

On which Pac-12 mascot would win a battle royale:

Arizona State: "You'd have to get one of those Harry Potter activists to read up on how you kill a Sun Devil, because there's a lot of outside stuff there."

We’ll Leave You With This

