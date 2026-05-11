Where Mississippi State Softball Landed In The 2026 NCAA Tournament Bracket

Mississippi State is back in the NCAA Tournament, and once you’re in the bracket, the whole thing opens up.

The Bulldogs are headed west as the No. 5 seed in the Eugene Regional, a spot that gives them a real chance to make noise and maybe even reach their first super regional since 2022.

Hearing our name called never gets old!#HailState pic.twitter.com/FPOh6wjWuL — Mississippi State Softball (@HailStateSB) May 10, 2026

Mississippi State will open Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Saint Mary’s at Jane Sanders Stadium. Oregon is the host and the No. 14 national seed, with Idaho State rounding out the field.

It’s a tough regional, but it’s also the kind of setup where a team with pitching depth can settle in and stay a while.

If the Bulldogs get through Eugene, they’d match up with the Norman Regional winner, which includes Oklahoma, Kansas, Michigan and Binghamton. That’s a long way down the road, but it’s also the point of this time of year. You survive, you advance, and suddenly the bracket looks a lot smaller.

This group has earned its shot.

Mississippi State won 37 games in the regular season, the most under Samantha Ricketts, and sits at 38-18 overall.

They climbed to their highest rankings ever in multiple national polls and sit at No. 19 in the RPI, matching their best finish since 2008. It’s been a steady climb, even with the bumps that come with SEC play.

The pitching staff is the backbone. Mississippi State has set program records in strikeouts and posted some of the best conference-only numbers it has ever had.

Alyssa Faircloth was named SEC Newcomer of the Year by the league’s coaches, and Peja Goold earned the same honor from USA Today Sports while also being selected in the AUSL Draft.

When the Bulldogs are at their best, it usually starts in the circle.

Offensively, Nadia Barbary and Kiarra Sells have carried the load. Barbary leads the team in RBIs and hits, while Sells tops the charts in average, slugging and on-base percentage. It’s not a lineup built on one star.

It’s a lineup that strings things together and gives the pitching staff room to work.

This is Mississippi State’s 20th NCAA appearance, and 12 of those have come in the last 14 tournaments.

The Bulldogs have been here before, and they’ve shown they can make a run. They did it in 2022, winning the Tallahassee Regional and hosting a super regional for the first time.

Now they’re back in the dance. And once you’re in, anything can happen.

Eugene Regional Schedule

Friday, May 16

Game 1: Mississippi State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) – 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 14 Oregon vs. Idaho State – 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 17

Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 4 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 6:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Winner – 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 18

Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – 6:30 p.m.

Game 7: If Necessary – 9 p.m.

The Opponents

No. 14 Oregon (40-12, 20-4 B1G) Series History: 1-1 overall, First meeting in Eugene

Last Meeting: Feb. 20, 2020, in Cathedral City, Calif. (ORE 7, MSU 2)

Current Streak: Oregon won 1

Saint Mary's (CA) (40-14, 15-3 WCC) Series History: 0-1 overall, 0-1 at neutral sites

Last Meeting: March 14, 1997, in San Jose, Calif. (SMC 2, MSU 1)

Current Streak: Saint Mary's won 1

Idaho State (37-18, 10-5 Big Sky) Series History: 0-1 overall, 0-1 at neutral sites

Last Meeting: March 27, 1982, in Bartlesville, Okla. (ISU 8, MSU 0)

Current Streak: Idaho State won 1