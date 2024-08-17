Cowbell Corner

Morning Bell: August 17th, 2024: Schedule News for MSU Women's Basketball

Jacob Bain

Feb 25, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State head coach Sam Purcell yells to his team during the game with Alabama at Coleman Coliseum Sunday.
Feb 25, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State head coach Sam Purcell yells to his team during the game with Alabama at Coleman Coliseum Sunday. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mississippi State women's basketball featured many highs and lows last season. The second season under head coach Sam Purcell went well in the record column as the Bulldogs racked up over 20 wins for the second straight season, including an exciting win over LSU in a packed-out Humphrey Coliseum.

However, the Bulldogs stumbled down the stretch in conference play and missed out on the NCAA tournament. Still, State has had a busy but successful offseason, picking up players from the transfer portal and retaining All-SEC performer Jerkaila Jordan.

The Bulldogs will also play a team they never had before as they take on Jacksonville on November 24th. State will play on the final day of the inaugural womens basketball Coaches Association showcase in Orlando, Fla.

