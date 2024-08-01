Morning Bell: August 1st, 2024: Bulldog Football Training Camp is Underway
Mississippi State opens training camp today at the Leo Seal practice facility. It will be the first camp for new Bulldog head coach Jeff Lebby as he prepares to kick off his inaugural season.
Naturally, there are many question marks surrounding State this year, both on the coaching staff and on the roster. Coleman Hutzler will serve as the defensive coordinator for MSU for the first time in his career he holds the title.
He will have a talented but inexperienced defense to coach, as the group mainly consists of high school signees, which is rare in modern college football. A position group to watch will be the secondary to see who takes over which position because nobody has a spot set in stone.
However, on the offense, there are fewer question marks due to Lebby recruiting well in the transfer portal, but there are a pair of intriguing battles to watch. One is for the right guard position, where a pair of transfers battled it out during the Spring: Marlon Martinez (LSU) and Jacoby Jackson (Texas Tech.)
The other is who will fill out the receiver rotation. Kelly Akharaiyi and Kevin Coleman are likely locks, but who will be the third receiver: Trent Hudson, Creed Whittemore, or one of the talented freshmen?
Time will tell, but one thing is sure: football season is here.
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
33 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“Tracked a raccoon one time in the snow. I was in the neighborhood and I was just curious where this raccoon lived. There's some fresh raccoon tracks. He'd been digging at somebody's garbage.”
