Morning Bell: August 27th, 2024: What are the Expectations for Dak Prescott?
Mississippi State football legend Dak Prescott has become one of the biggest names in sports since leaving Starkville. Prescott played at MSU from 2012 to 2015 and left campus as the most iconic figure in the program's history, leading the Bulldogs to number one in the polls and appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
The 31-year-old quarterback is entering his contract year with the Dallas Cowboys, with whom he started his career, and many wonder if this is his final season. Being the quarterback of the Cowboys is a thankless job due to the excessive media attention and scrutiny.
Prescott has put up MVP-level numbers but has struggled to make the playoffs. This season will likely be no different, as Dallas's overall roster has regressed, but he must avoid bottoming out.
The former Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient must keep playing at a high level to ensure he still has many suitors in free agency next season if he opts to head elsewhere. The pair's relationship has been toxic, and maybe it will be best if Prescott is wearing a new jersey this time next year.
Today's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
Bulldogs Results
No Results
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
4 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On how Tech was going to handle the wind during the 2002 Iowa State game: "I know that in Ames, Iowa, they fancy themselves being experts on the wind, but in Lubbock, Texas, we'll put our wind up against your wind in Iowa. We practice against it all the time."
