Dak Prescott Couldn't Believe Micah Parsons Was Credited With Sack for OT Tackle
The highly anticipated Micah Parsons revenge game in Dallas on Sunday night did not end in the big Packers win that Cowboys haters and Green Bay lovers would've wanted—instead, it ended in a tie. Better than a loss, but certainly not a win.
Of the many things fans were looking forward to going into the matchup was the possibility that Parsons would sack Dak Prescott, his former quarterback. And we at least got some fulfillment there; Parsons was credited with a touchdown-stopping hit in overtime. But Prescott, who was scrambling at the time of the tackle, was shocked to find out Micah got the nod.
Speaking with NBC's Melissa Stark on the field after the game, the quarterback was in disbelief when he learned Parson had earned a sack on that play.
"I don't think he got me. I don't think he sacked me. Got me once from behind right there in overtime," Prescott began, to which Stark interjected: "They said that was a sack."
"No way!" Prescott replied. "That's alright, that's alright. ... He can have it, he can have it," he concluded with a smile on his face.
Both Prescott and Parsons also shared a hug after the game and both guys were all smiles, so safe to say there is still no love lost between the linebacker and his former QB (though we didn't think there was to begin with).
All in all, not the outcome we all thought we'd see tonight, but nonetheless an exciting game.