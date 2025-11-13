Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 11

One former Bulldogs' 2025 NFL season is likely over after being placed on injured reserve and another hasn't practiced this week.

Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
One former Mississippi State player's NFL season is likely over.

Green Bay's starting center Elgton Jenkins was placed on injured reserve after suffering a fractured fibula in last Monday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Unfortunately, I’d say it’s highly unlikely,” Packers' coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday when asked about a possible return. “It’s a shame because, shoot, he was one of the first guys we drafted when I got here, and just been through a lot with him, and obviously, a lot of great moments. And it’s a shame, because he’s one of our real leaders on our team.”

Another injured Bulldog in the NFL, Jeffery Simmons has missed the last two games and didn't practice on Wednesday.

Here's when the former Mississippi State players are scheduled to play in Week 11 this weekend:

Sunday

Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins (Madrid, Spain) | 8:30 a.m. | NFL Network

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Smith had five tackles in a 44-22 loss to the Lions.
Season: 6 GP, 10 tackles

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay recorded one tackle, one TFL and a sack in the Dolphins’ 30-13 win against the Bills.
Season: 9 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

Carolina Panthers (5-5) at Atlanta Falcons (3-6) | Noon | FOX

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Houston Texans (4-5) at Tennessee Titans (1-8) | Noon | FOX

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: Autry recorded one pass deflection in a 36-29 win against the Jaguars.
Season: 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons was inactive (hamstring) for the Titans in a 27-20 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 25 tackles (18 solo, 7 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF

Chicago Bears (6-3) at Minnesota Vikings (4-5) | Noon | FOX

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat had three tackles, two solo, 1.5 sacks, one TFL and two QB hits in a 24-20 win against the Giants.
Season: 30 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 4 PD

Green Bay Packers (5-3) at New York Giants (2-8) | Noon | FOX

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Jenkins started and played 27 plays before leaving with an ankle injury in a 10-7 loss to the Eagles.
Season: 9 GS

Cincinnati Bengals (3-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) | Noon | CBS

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay had three tackles, two solo, in a 25-10 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 22 solo tackles, 1 PD

Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4) | Noon | CBS

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had three punts for 137 yards (45.7 avg.), two punts landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 53 yards in a 36-29 loss to the Texans.
Season: 35 punts, 1,651 yards, 47.2 avg., long 62, 13 IN20

Seattle Seahawks (7-2) at Los Angeles Rams (7-2) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and 56 offensive snaps in a 44-22 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 9 GS

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had two pass deflections in a 42-26 win against the 49ers.
Season: 21 tackles (16 solo, 4 assists), 1 FF, 6 PD

Baltimore Ravens (4-5) at Cleveland Browns (2-7) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Denver Broncos (8-2) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and had two tackles in a 28-21 loss to the Bills.
Season: 13 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PD

J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos

Last Week: Did not play in a 10-7 win against the Raiders.
Season: 1 GP

Detroit Lions (6-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat recorded one tackle in a 44-22 win against the Commanders.
Season: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Monday

Dallas Cowboys (3-5) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) | 7:15 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 24 of 39 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had four runs for 34 yards.
Season: 228 of 329, 2,319 yards, 17 TD, 6 INT; 29 runs, 121 yards, 1 TD

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson played 17 snaps on special teams in a 10-7 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 1 tackle

Bye Weeks

Indianapolis Colts (8-2)

New Orleans Saints (2-8)

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

