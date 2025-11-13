Bulldogs in NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 11
One former Mississippi State player's NFL season is likely over.
Green Bay's starting center Elgton Jenkins was placed on injured reserve after suffering a fractured fibula in last Monday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Unfortunately, I’d say it’s highly unlikely,” Packers' coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday when asked about a possible return. “It’s a shame because, shoot, he was one of the first guys we drafted when I got here, and just been through a lot with him, and obviously, a lot of great moments. And it’s a shame, because he’s one of our real leaders on our team.”
Another injured Bulldog in the NFL, Jeffery Simmons has missed the last two games and didn't practice on Wednesday.
Here's when the former Mississippi State players are scheduled to play in Week 11 this weekend:
Sunday
Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins (Madrid, Spain) | 8:30 a.m. | NFL Network
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Smith had five tackles in a 44-22 loss to the Lions.
Season: 6 GP, 10 tackles
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay recorded one tackle, one TFL and a sack in the Dolphins’ 30-13 win against the Bills.
Season: 9 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
Carolina Panthers (5-5) at Atlanta Falcons (3-6) | Noon | FOX
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Houston Texans (4-5) at Tennessee Titans (1-8) | Noon | FOX
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Autry recorded one pass deflection in a 36-29 win against the Jaguars.
Season: 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons was inactive (hamstring) for the Titans in a 27-20 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 25 tackles (18 solo, 7 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF
Chicago Bears (6-3) at Minnesota Vikings (4-5) | Noon | FOX
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat had three tackles, two solo, 1.5 sacks, one TFL and two QB hits in a 24-20 win against the Giants.
Season: 30 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 4 PD
Green Bay Packers (5-3) at New York Giants (2-8) | Noon | FOX
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: Jenkins started and played 27 plays before leaving with an ankle injury in a 10-7 loss to the Eagles.
Season: 9 GS
Cincinnati Bengals (3-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) | Noon | CBS
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay had three tackles, two solo, in a 25-10 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 22 solo tackles, 1 PD
Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4) | Noon | CBS
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had three punts for 137 yards (45.7 avg.), two punts landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 53 yards in a 36-29 loss to the Texans.
Season: 35 punts, 1,651 yards, 47.2 avg., long 62, 13 IN20
Seattle Seahawks (7-2) at Los Angeles Rams (7-2) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and 56 offensive snaps in a 44-22 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 9 GS
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had two pass deflections in a 42-26 win against the 49ers.
Season: 21 tackles (16 solo, 4 assists), 1 FF, 6 PD
Baltimore Ravens (4-5) at Cleveland Browns (2-7) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)
Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Denver Broncos (8-2) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and had two tackles in a 28-21 loss to the Bills.
Season: 13 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PD
J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos
Last Week: Did not play in a 10-7 win against the Raiders.
Season: 1 GP
Detroit Lions (6-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat recorded one tackle in a 44-22 win against the Commanders.
Season: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Monday
Dallas Cowboys (3-5) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) | 7:15 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 24 of 39 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had four runs for 34 yards.
Season: 228 of 329, 2,319 yards, 17 TD, 6 INT; 29 runs, 121 yards, 1 TD
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson played 17 snaps on special teams in a 10-7 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 1 tackle