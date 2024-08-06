Morning Bell: August 6th, 2024: Which Bulldog Freshman Could Make an Immediate Impact
Mississippi State football is just over three weeks away from kicking off their season against Eastern Kentucky. It will be the first season for new MSU head coach Jeff Lebby.
True freshmen rarely contribute in the SEC, but the Bulldogs have a pair of guys who could help out on day one. State signed five 4-stars last season: Jimothy Lewis (OT), Michael Van Buren (QB), JJ Harrell (WR), Mario Craver (WR), and Braylon Burnside (WR.)
Carver and Burnside are the most likely to contribute this season for Mississippi State. Craver has elite speed and quickness and has been mentioned as a menace by Bulldog defenders to deal with.
Burnside, or “Stonka,” is the complete package, but he looks like a totally new player during training camp. His body transformation is noticeable, which means he is likely ready to play right away.
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
25 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“Some player comes frantically to the sideline, ‘Okay, they did this. Well, okay, they did this. The cheerleader ran around the stadium three times, and then the Shetland pony came out and ate a hot dog on the 50-yard line, so now what do I do?’“
