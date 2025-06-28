New Mississippi State coach flips another Virginia recruit
Mississippi State baseball coach Brian O’Connor has flipped another high school commitment from his old school at Virginia to his new one.
Virginia-native Daniel Nienaber announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Saturday, joining Hunter Strohm as players previously committed to Virginia when O’Connor was the coach.
Nienaber is a two-way prospect. He’s a right-handed pitcher with a fastball that hangs out around 90 mph. He also has a mix of other pitches, including a slider, curveball and change up. In addition to playing at Glen Allen High School, Nienaber plays for the USA Prime national 17u team.
Back in his introductory press conference, O’Connor talked about the importance of high school recruiting to a program’s sustained success.
“The high school player has to be the foundation of any consistent, successful college baseball program. It starts there because you bring them into the program and you have an opportunity for three or four years for them to continue to develop and you have a plan and understand what you have coming back the next year, right? So, that's crucial.”
Mississippi State Baseball 2026 Commitments
LHP Quincy Bright (L/L), Hamden, CT
LHP Becker Doane (L/L), Noblesville, IN
3B/RHP Landon Brown (R/R), Rosharon, TX
RHP Wilson Andersen (R/R) Tampa, FL
1B/P Alex Edisis ESB Academy (L/L) Pembroke Pines, FL
OF Martin Shelar Marist School (R/R) Decatur, GA
RHP/1B Dax Hardcastle (R/R) Stockton, CA
C Hunter Strohm Lower (R/R) Dauphin, PA
SS Noah Danza (R/R) Turnersville, NJ
RHP/1B Daniel Nienaber (R/R) Glen Allen, VA