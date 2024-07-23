Morning Bell: July 23rd, 2024: What is the Most Important Game for MSU Football
Every season, Mississippi State has a game circled on the schedule. Obviously, the Egg Bowl at the end of the season is always a game both schools emphasize, but being the last game, it really has no bearing on the entire season.
An early game that could determine the entire season for the Bulldogs is when they welcome the Florida Gators to Starkville for the first time since 2018. The matchup is slated for week four, and the Bulldogs should be 3-0 coming into the game, which should mean it will be a hostile crowd in Davis Wade Stadium for the SEC home opener.
The Gators have had their own struggles under Billy Napier, so the Bulldogs may be the favorite in the game. If State can get off to a 4-0 start, a post-season bid is a lot more likely, and the energy surrounding the program and Jeff Lebby will be tremendous and much needed.
