Morning Bell: July 4th, 2024: Mississippi State to Host NCAA Football Release Party
It has been over a decade since EA released a college football game, and millions of fans have been drooling for the game. Now, it is finally back and is set to release on July 19th.
There have been many changes to college football since the last release of the game in 2013, and the game reflects that. The new game will include the transfer portal, NIL, and various game modes unique to college football.
The release of the beloved game has dominated headlines and everyone's attention. Mississippi State decided to take advantage of the excitement by hosting a release party on July 18th. The event will start at 5 p.m. CT inside Humphrey Coliseum, where you can compete in a 32-player single-elimination bracket or merely go as a fan.
The cost of admission is 20 dollars for adults and 10 dollars for children, and it costs 100 dollars to compete in the tournament. The four winners of each bracket will play current or former MSU football players.
Former State athletes Jonathan Abram, Nathaniel Watson, J.T. Gray, and Emmanuel Forbes will attend. All proceeds will go to State's NIL Collective, "The Bulldog Initiative."
Today's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
Bulldogs Results
No Results
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
58 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
"Those that have a voice have to speak for those of us who are silenced."
Follow us on:
- Newsletter
- Twitter: @CowbellCorner
- Youtube
- Facebook: Cowbell Corner: All Things Mississippi State