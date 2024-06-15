Morning Bell: Saturday, June 15th, 2024: 2025 Expectations for the Diamond Dawgs
Mississippi head coach Chris Lemonis did an impressive job this Spring getting his team back into the postseason. The Bulldogs had missed the postseason in 2022 and 2023, but Lemonis and new pitching coach Justin Parker led the charge for a postseason run.
However, State was loaded with veteran talent who will not return next year. This leads to the question, what are expectations for Mississippi State baseball next season? The expectation needs to be to improve from this past season, even though they need to replace a lot of talent.
It has been three years since MSU made a super regional, and the first three-year stretch since 2008-2010, the program has not made a super. Lemonis did a nice job getting his team back on track, but he still has much more to do if he wants to bring the program back to where it needs to be.
MSU baseball has more financial support than most other programs; the results must match that commitment.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“I know they’re creative, I know they’re going to come up with something, who knows what they’ll come up with? Is this really worth me not getting up and going to class?” ― Swing Your Sword: Leading the Charge in Football and Life
