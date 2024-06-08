Morning Bell: Saturday, June 8th, 2024: What is the Ceiling for Mississippi State
Mississippi State football will have many changes this fall in terms of coaching staff and players. Jeff Lebby will bring his exciting and up-tempo offense to the SEC, and Coleman Hutzler will take over the defense.
The offense will be led by Baylor transfer quarterback Blake Shapen and a trio of talented receivers Lebby added from the transfer portal. However, the defense added a few pieces from the portal, notably Stone Blanton, but fewer difference-makers than the offense.
Because of the brutal road schedule, this team's ceiling is likely eight wins. State will travel to Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, and Ole Miss, all of which are College Football Playoff contenders.
If MSU wants to hit that ceiling, the offense will have to live up to the expectations of a Lebby offense. Everywhere the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator has gone, points are scored in bunches.
The defense will have to perform better than many expect. There is talent for Hutzler and his staff, but it is a young group that often does not go well in the Southeastern Conference.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
"As a head coach, you're on two lists. You're the guy that might get fired, or you're the guy who might go somewhere. Given the two lists, I guess that's the one to be on."
