Morning Bell: Thursday, May 2nd, 2024: The Bulldogs Reclaim the Governor’s Cup
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.
Today's Schedule
- No Games Schedules
Bulldogs Results
#16 Mississippi State Baseball beat Ole Miss 5-1
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State Men's Tennis is hosting postseason play this weekend.
- Hunter Hines was named the NCAA Baseball Player of the Week after hitting three home runs and driving in five runs against Vanderbilt.
- Samatha Williams was named as an assistant for Mississippi State women's basketball. She was previously at Tennessee.
- Baseball American did their weekly Field of 64 projection for the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Mississippi State was projected as a two-seed in the Florida State regional.
- Julia Lopez of Mississippi State women's golf was named SEC Player of the Year.
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
131 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
"Somebody said that in passing, you know, 'I hate cats.' You know, somebody really hates cats, and I've never figured that one out. And credit to cats - the ability to generate that much animosity, you know."
