Morning Bell: Tuesday, June 18th, 2024: Reviewing the Diamond Dawgs Portal Class

Your daily briefing on what is going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Jacob Bain

May 24 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Mississippi State batter Dakota Jordan celebrates after driving in a pair of runs against Tennessee at the Hoover Met during the SEC Tournament.
May 24 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Mississippi State batter Dakota Jordan celebrates after driving in a pair of runs against Tennessee at the Hoover Met during the SEC Tournament. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA

Mississippi State baseball has landed three members to its 2025 transfer portal class: Gehrig Frei, Noah Sullivan, and Sawyer Reeves. All three guys have been solid additions, but the Bulldogs lack an absolute star and depth.

MSU is replacing a ton of talent, and replacing guys like Dakota Jordan and David Mershon is tough, but it is the standard. It is no secret that State struggled offensively last season, especially late, and it needs to improve, but none of these guys have the makings of a star.

However, all three guys do not strike out a lot, which shows that is a real focus while recruiting the portal for this staff. On the mound, the Bulldogs will replace the bulk of their rotation and the backend of the bullpen.

However, MSU has not signed a pitcher out of the portal, which is concerning. MSU pitching coach Justin Parker worked a miracle last year with his staff, but relying on another one is risky.

It has been a solid start, but there is still alot of work to do.

Today's Schedule

No Games Scheduled

Bulldogs Results

No Results  

Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener

74 Days

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

"Never confuse activity with results. However, when we do have staff meetings, we go as long as it takes to accomplish the task." ― Swing Your Sword: Leading the Charge in Football and Life.

