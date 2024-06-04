Cowbell Corner

Morning Bell: Tuesday, June 4th, 2024: A Disappointing End for the Diamond Dawgs

Your daily briefing on what is going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Jacob Bain

Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis listens to the ground rules before the game against Ole Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Apr. 12, 2024.
Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis listens to the ground rules before the game against Ole Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Apr. 12, 2024. / Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion

Mississippi State's 2024 season was full of highs and lows. A month into the season, it seemed unlikely that State would make the postseason.

However, the Bulldogs turned the season around by winning 17 of their last 24 games before heading into NCAA regionals. Yet somehow, this team left meat on the bone with an elite pitching staff.

It was a complicated season where State both exceeded expectations but underperformed relative to their ability.

Today's Schedule

No Games Scheduled

Bulldogs Results

No Games Scheduled

Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener

88 Days

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

"Everybody's all surprised every time this stuff happens. It surprises me everybody gets surprised, because it happens every year like this that there are surprises. The most surprising thing would be if there weren't any surprises. So, therefore, in the final analysis, none of it's really that surprising."

Published
Jacob Bain

JACOB BAIN

Jacob Bain first joined Cowbell Corner as an intern, and was promoted to lead day-to-day coverage in Starkville of Mississippi State sports in 2023. His primary beats include football, baseball and basketball. He's originally from Fulton, Miss.