Morning Bell: Tuesday, June 4th, 2024: A Disappointing End for the Diamond Dawgs
Mississippi State's 2024 season was full of highs and lows. A month into the season, it seemed unlikely that State would make the postseason.
However, the Bulldogs turned the season around by winning 17 of their last 24 games before heading into NCAA regionals. Yet somehow, this team left meat on the bone with an elite pitching staff.
It was a complicated season where State both exceeded expectations but underperformed relative to their ability.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
"Everybody's all surprised every time this stuff happens. It surprises me everybody gets surprised, because it happens every year like this that there are surprises. The most surprising thing would be if there weren't any surprises. So, therefore, in the final analysis, none of it's really that surprising."
