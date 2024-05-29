Cowbell Corner

Morning Bell: Wednesday, May 29th, 2024: 94 Days until Mississippi State Football

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Jacob Bain

Sep 15, 2011; Starkville, MS, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Fletcher Cox (94) pursues Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium. Louisiana State defeat Mississippi State 19-6. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports / Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State football is 94 days away from kicking the ball off against Eastern Kentucky. Jeff Lebby is the new MSU head coach, the fourth head coach since 2018. 

However, since 94 is the number of days, let us look at a Bulldog great who wore 94. Fletcher Cox signed with the Bulldogs in 2009, along with several other MSU legends, such as Chad Bumphis, Gabe Jackson, and Jonathan Banks. 

Cox would shine the brightest and was the first of many elite NFL defensive linemen Mississippi State has produced. The Yazoo City, MS native racked up 14.5 tackles for loss his last year in Starkville and was drafted by the Eagles with the 12th overall pick. 

Cox retired this offseason but put together a Hall of Fame-worthy career during his 12-year career in Philadelphia. 

Today's Schedule 

No Games Scheduled

Bulldogs Results

No Games Scheduled 

Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener

94 Days

