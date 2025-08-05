Everything OL Jacoby Jackson said after Tuesday's practice
Mississippi State football held its fifth preseason practice ahead of the 2025 season on Tuesday. Afterwards, three players met with reporters to talk about the team's progress in the early portion of preseason practices, including senior offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson. Here's everything he had to say:
Jacoby Jackson, OL
What's the competition like so far from the offensive line since y'all started falling?
It's been great. You know, we got a lot of new faces. Tons of competition everywhere. You know, nothing solidified, but competition is what you need and it's really, you know, it should be what you want because competition keeps you going. Can't get too complacent. We got tons and tons of talent in this room and I'm excited to see how things end up.
It's year two for you in this system. How much, you know, maybe I hate to use the word easier, but maybe how much more familiar are things after having a full year under your belt?
Oh, it's great. It's real familiar. Just like you said, I wouldn't say things are just easier, but just being able to know the plays and then now I can help guys. I can, you know, somebody needs some extra help out after hours or anything, I can go in the film room, I can help those guys out. So, that's been real good.
What about the new transfers that came in on the line out in the spring quarter? What have you seen from those guys?
Man, tons and tons of talent and big size. I mean, Zack Owens is great. Jay James, he just turned 20. Another young guy that has, man, tons and tons of talent. Blake Steen is a big body that's been showing a lot of good stuff. So, I mean, it's been real good. But I mean, we got bigger, you know, we're a lot more talented overall, but man, those guys, they've been great for us.
On the other side of the line, who kind of has caught your attention on that line?
You know, I'll say the same guys from the spring like J(amil) Burroughs, he's been great. Jarae Bledsoe, he's crazy twitchy. KJ, he's back and just going against him, that's been getting me better. He's an older guy. He's real experienced. So, you know, just like he said yesterday, iron sharpens iron. That's what it's been. And they've been looking real good over there.
We've talked a lot about the depth on that defensive line, but just the talent. How much different does it look to you this year going up against those guys in practice?
Oh, a lot different. A lot different. I mean, I think it looks a lot more like what we're going to see throughout the season as far as, you know, in the SEC, it's kind of a standard of size and strength and twitchiness within the O-line and D-line room. And I feel like you truly see that SEC size and talent in this room this year.
How are things maybe a little bit different with Coach Loadholt? What are kind of his points of emphasis to you guys?
Strain, finish, and just fight hard for your guys. I mean, we talked about this earlier in the spring, but just like, you know, with his experience, you can't get no better than him as a coach. I mean, he did it at the highest level. So, just everything he's been saying, you better apply it because he's saying it for a reason.
Watching you at work, you're spending a lot of time on special teams again. How much do you enjoy doing this?
Oh, it's good. It's cool. It's definitely different, you know, being on punt and being on the shield, but I mean, at the end of the day, man, anything I can do to help this team be good, win, I'mma do. So, you know, I don't mind being on teams at all. I'll do whatever they need me to do.
Speaking on the competition that you've had so far, what's that look like in your position group? Who are you battling with exclusively, you think?
I mean, we have a whole bunch of guys. You got me, Zack Owens, Trevor Mayberry, Canon Boone, Luke Work been at some guards. And it's really a couple more, but it's a ton of depth and a ton of experience in that guard position. So, it's really up for anybody.
Who are some of the freshmen, not even just at your position, but maybe that you've gone against that have stood out to you so far?
Oh, man. I know you said not my position, but I'd be wrong if I didn't talk about the development of Spencer Don. He's been real good. I mean, he's coming along. You can see the confidence in his game. Braden Turnage, big body, real athletic. Obviously, you're going to go through your freshman phases. And also it's the SEC—going from high school to the SEC, that's a big jump, but man, their development has been great.
Albert had mentioned Spencer yesterday, too. What's really intriguing to you about him? I think he was a guy that's kind of a late bloomer and he's kind of figuring things out right now, but what's really stood out to you about him?
I mean, it's pretty simple. He just cares. He loves football. He cares about football. He puts in the effort. He does extra work. You can tell the difference between guys that really care and then guys that's just trying to get by, and you know, Spencer is a guy who's trying to get better every single day. So that's been real good seeing Spence.