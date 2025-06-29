Bulldogs' Lebby has to prove light at end of tunnel not oncoming train
STARKVILLE, Miss. — As we are starting to dive head-first into talking season, Phil Steele's annual magazine is out and Mississippi State fans aren't anxious.
Expectations aren't exacty positive about the Bulldogs heading into another season after a 2-10 finish last year.
State coach Jeff Lebby, now entering his second season at the helm knows the weight of last season’s disappointment.
For the Bulldogs, 2025 isn’t just another chapter. It’s mainly a test of patience and whether a program with a proud history can claw its way out of the SEC basement.
Steele, the college football oracle whose annual preview is gospel to fans and skeptics alike, has projected Mississippi State to finish last in the conference again this year.
“Many preseason lists expect MSU to repeat as last-place finishers in the final SEC standings,” Steele wrote, noting the program’s struggles, but also pointing out that Lebby is finally enjoying a full offseason to mold the team in his image. “Their familiarness with Lebby’s system could aid in leading the Bulldogs an extra win or two down the stretch.”
It’s not the sort of prediction that stirs hope, but optimism isn’t entirely absent in Starkville.
Lebby, who took over after a tumultuous 2023 campaign, has leaned into the transfer portal and player development with a sense of urgency.
“We’ve gotten better,” Lebby told student journalists this spring, referencing a roster that, while still thin in places, brings back experience and has added a handful of intriguing transfers.
The challenge is clear to take incremental progress into actual wins in the SEC, where patience is a luxury no coach can afford.
Quarterback Blake Shapen, who was sidelined for much of last year with a shoulder injury, is back and healthy. His command of Lebby’s up-tempo offense has impressed teammates.
“Blake’s got that edge,” said wide receiver Brenen Thompson. “He wants to prove last year was a fluke, not who we are.”
Shapen’s ability to stretch the field could be the difference if Mississippi State hopes to avoid another season defined by offensive sputters.
The Bulldogs’ schedule does them few favors. The gauntlet of SEC play remains brutal, with matchups against Georgia, Texas, and Alabama looming large.
But it’s the rivalry games, most notably the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss on November 29 in Starkville, that offer a chance for redemption and, perhaps, a signature win to inject belief into the fan base.
On defense, improvement is non-negotiable. Mississippi State ranked last in the SEC in total defense last season, surrendering big plays at a clip that left little room for error.
“We’re not shying away from what happened,” said new defensive ends coach Vincent Dancy, one of three new assistants brought in by Lebby to shore up a unit that struggled to contain both the run and the pass. “This group is hungry. They want to show they belong in this league.”
Recruiting, always a barometer of hope, offers the most of that.
The Bulldogs’ 2025 class is ranked 22nd nationally and 13th in the SEC by On3, a modest improvement over last year and a sign that Lebby’s message is landing with prospects and their families.
“We’re selling opportunity,” Lebby said. “If you want to play in the SEC and you want to build something, there’s no better place.”
Yet, the margin for error remains razor-thin. Mississippi State’s roster, while deeper, still lacks the blue-chip depth of its conference rivals.
Running back Davon Booth and wide receiver Brenen Thompson headline the skill positions, but consistency, especially along the offensive line, remains an open question.
“We know what’s being said about us,” Booth said. “But inside this locker room, there’s a belief that wasn’t there last year.”
The off-field stakes are equally high. Lebby, who came to Starkville with a reputation as an offensive innovator, knows the SEC is unforgiving.
“He needs more wins to secure his future,” wrote Michael Bratton for Sports Illustrated, pointing to the reality that another two-win season might make his tenure a short one.
For a university and fan base still reeling from the instability of recent years, stability is as important as success.
For now, the program is betting on incremental gains with a veteran quarterback, an influx of transfer talent, and the hope that Lebby's second brings cohesion and confidence.
“We’re not looking for miracles,” said athletics director Zac Selmon. “We’re looking for growth. We want to see a team that competes, that fights, that shows what Mississippi State football is all about.”
The Bulldogs’ best-case scenario? A couple of early wins to boost morale, a competitive Egg Bowl, and a bowl appearance that would mark tangible progress.
The worst-case? Another season in the shadows, with pressure mounting and patience wearing thin.
“You’d like to see some light at the end of the tunnel,” said longtime fan Jerry Mayfield, pausing outside Davis Wade Stadium. “We’ve been down before. But you just want to feel like you’re moving in the right direction.”
In the end, Mississippi State’s 2025 season won’t be measured solely by wins and losses.
Lebby does have to at least show the light at the end of the tunnel isn't an oncoming train.