Former Bulldog named to MMQB's All-Quarter Century team
Mississippi State has 23 former players in the NFL, most of whom are at training camps this week.
It’s not as many as some other SEC schools, such as Alabama who has 61 former players in the NFL or Georgia with 57. But it is interesting to note that in a recent project by SI’s MMQB, where their staff voted on the NFL’s All-Quarter Century Team, Mississippi State had first teamers than Alabama.
Former Bulldog and three-time Super Bowl winner Chris Jones was named to All-Quarter Century First Team for defensive tackles, alongside future hall of famer Aaron Donald.
In his nine seasons in the NFL, all with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jones has become the best interior defensive lineman in the league. He has 310 career tackles and 80.5 sacks, as well as two interceptions. In the last three seasons alone (each of which has ended in the Super Bowl), Jones has recorded 31 sacks.
In his career, Jones has been named a first-team All-Pro three times, second-team All-Pro three times and has been named to six pro bowls.
At Mississippi State, Jones made his presence felt early. He played in all 13 games his freshman season, starting three games, and ended with three sacks and seven tackles for a loss. The following year, the Bulldogs’ great 2014 season, Jones played in every game and ended with 26 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and three sacks. The following season Jones recorded 44 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks.
Jones chose to forgo his senior season at Mississippi State and enter the NFL Draft where he was selected by Kansas City in the second round.
One other former Bulldog was listed in the MMQB’s All-Quarter Century Team. Fletcher Cox received two votes in the defensive tackle voting. Cox ended his career after the 2023 season. He spent his entire 12-year career in Philadelphia, amassing 519 tackles and 70 sacks. He was a six-time pro bowler and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018.