MSU Alumni Make Pro Softball Debuts, The Morning Bell: June 26, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State's Madisyn Kennedy celebrates a home run during the 2024 softball season.
Mississippi State's Madisyn Kennedy celebrates a home run during the 2024 softball season. / Mississippi State Athletics

STARKVILLE – A trio of former Mississippi State softball players made their pro debuts this week.

Madisyn Kennedy made a big splash in her debut. She started off facing fellow MSU alumnus Chloe Mala’ulu in the AFP Scenic City Pro Cup. In Florida Vibe’s game against Oklahoma City Spark. Kennedy had two singles and a walk in that game. In the third-place game, Kennedy hit her first professional home run and drove in another run with a sacrifice fly.

Brylie St. Clair and Aspen Wesley made their debuts for the Texas Monarchs. St. Clair recorded a hit in her first professional at-bat. The next day, Wesley made her debut inside the circle, pitching four shutout innings and allowing just two hits while striking out one batter.

