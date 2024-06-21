MSU Golfer in Contention at Northeast Amateur Invitational, The Morning Bell: June 21, 2024
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State golfer Garrett Endicott finds himself in top five halfway through the Notheast Amateur Invitational Golf Tournament after a collegiate-best 6-under, 63 in Thursday’s second round.
Endicott had three birdies on the front nine and three more on the back nine to record his best score since the 2022 SEC Fall Preview (64). Hunter Thomson leads the tournament at 10-under after two rounds and two players are tied for second at 6-under and Endicott is tied for third with two other golfers at 5-under.
The San Antonio, Texas native begins his third round at 1:18 p.m. Friday.
