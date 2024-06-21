Cowbell Corner

MSU Golfer in Contention at Northeast Amateur Invitational, The Morning Bell: June 21, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State golfer Garrett Endicott ended the second round of the Northeast Amateur Invitational in a three-way tie for fourth place at 5-under par.
Mississippi State golfer Garrett Endicott ended the second round of the Northeast Amateur Invitational in a three-way tie for fourth place at 5-under par. /

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State golfer Garrett Endicott finds himself in top five halfway through the Notheast Amateur Invitational Golf Tournament after a collegiate-best 6-under, 63 in Thursday’s second round.

Endicott had three birdies on the front nine and three more on the back nine to record his best score since the 2022 SEC Fall Preview (64). Hunter Thomson leads the tournament at 10-under after two rounds and two players are tied for second at 6-under and Endicott is tied for third with two other golfers at 5-under.

The San Antonio, Texas native begins his third round at 1:18 p.m. Friday.

Today’s Schedule

No games scheduled.

Mississippi State Results

No games played.

Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener

71

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

“Therapeutic milieu, which is more than worrying about the patient, the medicines, and the surgeries; it’s about creating the environment around the patient to be able to maximize their health.”

Follow us on:

  • Twitter: @CowbellCorner
  • Facebook: Cowbell Corner: All Things Mississippi State
Published
Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/All Things State