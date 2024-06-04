Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State's Brylie St. Clair celebrates a run scored.
Mississippi State's Brylie St. Clair celebrates a run scored. / Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State’s Brylie St. Clair won’t be playing for the Bulldogs anymore, but her softball career will continue. 

St. Clair has signed on to play for the Texas Monarchs of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. She’s the 24th professional player MSU’s softball program has produced and will face fellow Bulldog alumni Fa Leilua and Chloe Malau’ulu who play for the Oklahoma City Spark.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue my athletic career professionally," St. Clair said. "It has been a total dream come true, and I am so excited for this next chapter."

St. Clair moved to left field for her final season in Starkville after playing center field her first three seasons and started all but two games for MSU. She made just three errors while leading the outfield with 72 putouts and an assist.

Today’s Schedule

NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Day 1

Mississippi State Results

No results.

Did You Notice?

  • A pair of former Mississippi State players will be suiting up for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday. Former Bulldogs tight end Jordan Thomas and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber will be on the field for conference title game against the Michigan Panthers. It’ll be a rematch of last weekend’s 20-19 win for the Stallions.
  • MSU pitcher Khal Stephen was named to the Charlottesville NCAA All-Regional Team Pitcher.

Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener

88

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

On the 2003 Texas Tech team: "This year's team could beat last year's team's ass."

